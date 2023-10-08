Sam Elliott's Wife And Their Daughter Cleo Have A Troubled Relationship

Sam Elliott and his wife, Katharine Ross, have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, having been married for nearly four decades. The pair first crossed paths on the set of the Western drama "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in the late '60s. However, it wasn't until they worked together in the 1978 horror film "The Legacy" that they actually connected. Since tying the knot in 1984, the "Yellowstone" star and his wife have been going strong. "I think really what it boils down to is we love each other, and we work at it," Elliott told NPR in 2017. "And I think more importantly than anything, it takes wanting to be married." He added, "The two things that I wanted in my life were to have a movie career and to be married, to have a family. And it's an embarrassment of riches that I've got both."

Elliott and Ross welcomed their daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott, on September 17, 1984 — just four months after they got hitched. Cleo followed in her parent's footsteps by joining the entertainment industry as a musician. Speaking with Parade in 2017, Elliott said there's nothing that he loves more than being a father to Cleo. "It completes me. I've been married one time and I have one daughter, who I love more than anyone in the world. And that's where my world is." But while Elliott and his daughter share a strong bond, her relationship with Ross is much more troubled.