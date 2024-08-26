The Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Son Liam From Birth To 17

Tori Spelling made a big splash in the 1990s pop culture zeitgeist after taking on the role of Donna Martin in the iconic teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," which was produced by her late father, renowned producer Aaron Spelling. By the time the show was over in 2000, Tori was grown and ready for the next stage of life. A mere four years later, she married actor-writer Charlie Shanian. But their whirlwind relationship ended in a messy divorce in 2005, just 15 months after they tied the knot. The reason for their shocking split soon became apparent, though. Sparks had been flying between her and her "Mind Over Murder" co-star Dean McDermott, who was also married when they met.

According to Spelling, "it was love at first sight. I fell so hard ... Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too. [But] the following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets," she wrote in her 2009 memoir, "sTORI Telling" (via Us Weekly). After that, the rest was history. The couple married in 2006 in an intimate ceremony in Fiji, and started growing their family the following year. Spelling and McDermott's first-born son, Liam Aaron McDermott, immediately became the apple of his parents' eyes. Growing up in the spotlight, he's seemingly wanted for nothing, but let's take a closer look at what his childhood was really like. This is the transformation of Liam McDermott from birth to age 17.