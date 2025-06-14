William & Kate's Distant Chemistry At Trooping The Colour 2025 Is Setting Off Alarm Bells

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' seeming disinterest in each other at Trooping the Colour 2025 has set off alarm bells and sent social media into a frenzy. The royals appeared distant, rarely talking or interacting as they stood together with their three children to watch the obligatory flyover. Prince William seemed to look everywhere except in his wife's direction. At the same time, Kate Middleton stood rigidly by his side, staring straight ahead with a fixed smile firmly in place. The sun may have been shining bright in London, but it looked decidedly chilly on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The couple's lack of interaction and warmth has fueled the Kate and William divorce chatter that has been circulating since 2019. Rumors of an impending split first emerged after The Sun claimed Kate and her former bestie, Rose Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, had suffered a major bust-up because the former viewed the latter as a "rural rival" for William's affections.

"It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close, but that is not the case anymore," a source told the British tabloid. "... Kate has been clear that she doesn't want to see [Hanbury and her husband David Rock­savage] anymore and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status." Things escalated when In Touch reported that Kate had discovered that William and Hanbury had allegedly had an affair.

