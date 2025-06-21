Who Is Sandra Smith's Husband? A Look At The Fox News Star's Love Life

Sandra Smith is perhaps best known for her reporting and anchoring skills on Fox News. (We could never forget her hilarious reaction caught on camera in 2020!) She even made history in 2015, becoming one half of the first female duo to ever moderate a presidential debate. "It was a proud moment, and Trish and I really shared in that," Smith gushed to People about the professional milestone she shared with Trish Regan. Still, it was Smith's job as sales trader at Chicago's Terra Nova Institutional where she really scored the role of a lifetime: wife.

The story goes that Smith met her future husband, John Conolly, during her first day on the job as the Director of Institutional Sales and Trading. "As we made our way around to the last person on the desk, there was John, the only person paying me no attention. When prodded, the tall, bow tie-wearing, wavy-haired, nerdy but handsome guy turned around, smiled and introduced himself," she recalled during a 2013 interview with the Chicago Tribune. According to Smith, the pair went on a first date at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the rest is simply history! So, who exactly is Connolly? And what makes their union so special? Here's everything we know about the man who makes Smith's heart pitter-patter.

