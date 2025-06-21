Who Is Sandra Smith's Husband? A Look At The Fox News Star's Love Life
Sandra Smith is perhaps best known for her reporting and anchoring skills on Fox News. (We could never forget her hilarious reaction caught on camera in 2020!) She even made history in 2015, becoming one half of the first female duo to ever moderate a presidential debate. "It was a proud moment, and Trish and I really shared in that," Smith gushed to People about the professional milestone she shared with Trish Regan. Still, it was Smith's job as sales trader at Chicago's Terra Nova Institutional where she really scored the role of a lifetime: wife.
The story goes that Smith met her future husband, John Conolly, during her first day on the job as the Director of Institutional Sales and Trading. "As we made our way around to the last person on the desk, there was John, the only person paying me no attention. When prodded, the tall, bow tie-wearing, wavy-haired, nerdy but handsome guy turned around, smiled and introduced himself," she recalled during a 2013 interview with the Chicago Tribune. According to Smith, the pair went on a first date at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the rest is simply history! So, who exactly is Connolly? And what makes their union so special? Here's everything we know about the man who makes Smith's heart pitter-patter.
John Conolly is an excellent gift giver and a hands-on dad
While Sandra Smith keeps a pretty high profile due to her job at Fox News, it appears her hubby, John Conolly, prefers to lay low. And because of that, she's shared very few details. However, one thing we know for certain is that Conolly is a great gift-giver. In 2021, during an interview with Wag Magazine, Smith shared a few untold truths about her life, including a trip the couple went on to Charleston, South Carolina. "We walked by a jewelry shop — we didn't buy anything — (but I saw) a silver freshwater pearl bracelet, and it was January. The following Christmas, it showed up under the tree," she revealed about the heartwarming moment. "It was really neat. My husband bought it for me,"
But that's not all. Smith has also bragged on what a wonderful husband and father Conolly is. The couple share two children, Cora Belle and John Jr. According to Smith, Conolly has always been very hands-on with both of their children. "John is such a support to me and a true team player," she once told ModernMom. "He has incredible patience and calmly walks our daughter up and down the hall when she's fussy. Fatherhood has really made his qualities shine." Pretty sure it's safe to say Smith is one person we can exclude from the list of Fox News stars with the most scandalous love lives.