The Glaring Sign Kate Middleton Cut Off Rose Hanbury After Rampant William Affair Rumors
Kate Middleton's friendship with Rose Hanbury seems to be over thanks to some brutal gossip. Although Middleton and Hanbury, Prince William's rumored mistress, enjoyed a decade-long friendship made possible by their royal titles and their shared neighborhood in England, things seemingly haven't been the same since Hanbury was alleged to have had an affair with William, Prince of Wales back in 2019. And though Hanbury went on record to squash those rumors in 2024, as social media gave them a second wind amid Middleton's shocking health issues, it doesn't appear as if her denial has mended things.
For context, Radar reported in 2019 that Middleton was itching to get Hanbury out of her circle after learning of William's alleged attraction to her. "Kate's extremely jealous of Rose!" shared a source. "She's been told William has carried a steaming torch for Rose for years — and he even confided to pals she was the 'one that got away.'" The source also alleged that Hanbury was a great potential match for William, who "has raised eyebrows with his comments about her grace and beauty." Because of this, Middleton reportedly became uncomfortable with their friendship. "Kate confronted William, demanding to know the truth about his relationship with Rose, but he just laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it," they added.
Despite the rumors, the friends appeared sporadically together in certain royal social events over the years, but it appears the days of projecting a friendship between Middleton and Hanbury are over.
Is Kate Middleton keeping her distance from Rose Hanbury?
Rose Hanbury never formally released a statement amid the endless well-wishes for Kate Middleton as she navigated her cancer in 2024. However, it's been said that the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and her husband were greatly concerned about her well-being through her unexpected health ordeal. "Kat's Norfolk neighbors, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, have sent their prayers and love to the Princess amid her health worries," a source told International The News in January 2024. "They are very much concerned and praying for the future Queen's speedy recovery after her abdominal surgery at The London Clinic."
Unfortunately, whatever lingering affection may remain between the two women doesn't seem strong enough to sustain a friendship. For example, Hanbury's supposed well-wishes came the same year that the Prince William affair rumors exploded again, garnering more international attention than ever before. And though Middleton and Hanbury were actually photographed enjoying an exclusive event at Houghton Hall, the historic estate where Hanbury lives with her husband, in 2023, that was their last known public interaction. Add in the fact that it appears as if both Middleton and Hanbury unfollowed each other on Instagram, and that Hanbury hasn't been present at as many royal events over the past two or so years, it seems the former friends are keeping their distance.