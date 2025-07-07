The Glaring Sign Kate Middleton Cut Off Rose Hanbury After Rampant William Affair Rumors

Kate Middleton's friendship with Rose Hanbury seems to be over thanks to some brutal gossip. Although Middleton and Hanbury, Prince William's rumored mistress, enjoyed a decade-long friendship made possible by their royal titles and their shared neighborhood in England, things seemingly haven't been the same since Hanbury was alleged to have had an affair with William, Prince of Wales back in 2019. And though Hanbury went on record to squash those rumors in 2024, as social media gave them a second wind amid Middleton's shocking health issues, it doesn't appear as if her denial has mended things.

For context, Radar reported in 2019 that Middleton was itching to get Hanbury out of her circle after learning of William's alleged attraction to her. "Kate's extremely jealous of Rose!" shared a source. "She's been told William has carried a steaming torch for Rose for years — and he even confided to pals she was the 'one that got away.'" The source also alleged that Hanbury was a great potential match for William, who "has raised eyebrows with his comments about her grace and beauty." Because of this, Middleton reportedly became uncomfortable with their friendship. "Kate confronted William, demanding to know the truth about his relationship with Rose, but he just laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it," they added.

Despite the rumors, the friends appeared sporadically together in certain royal social events over the years, but it appears the days of projecting a friendship between Middleton and Hanbury are over.