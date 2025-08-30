Prince William's Alleged Mistress Is A Total Kate Middleton Copycat
Prince William's rumored mistress Rose Hanbury strikes again! Following the salacious rumors that Prince William was cheating on Kate Middleton with her longtime friend, there were many glaring signs that Kate had promptly exiled Hanbury from the friend group. "Kate sees the friendship in an entirely different light now," a source told Radar Online in 2019, shortly after the affair rumors reared their ugly head. "She thinks about William flirting with Rose, and she's jealous and suspicious." Ironically, the affair rumors also seemingly disappeared into thin air. Coincidence? We'll let you be the judge.
Alas, in May 2024, the model turned Marchioness of Cholmondeley made headlines yet again when she turned up at the service dedication for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral sporting the same black hat that Kate had worn on two separate occasions years prior! According to The Royal Observer, the black, classic, lipped drop-brim hat hailed from Lock & Co. Hatters in London. Copy cat, much?!
Rose Hanbury seemingly has a habit of emulating Kate Middleton's style
Unfortunately for Rose Hanbury, this is not the first time she's been accused of trying to channel her inner Kate Middleton. As reported by the Daily Mail, in May 2023, Hanbury arrived at Kate's in-laws' coronation wearing a black and white vintage dress by Ozzie Clark and a pair of ultra chic sky-high black bowtie pump 105 Aquazzura shoes. The only problem? Just one day prior, Kate was photographed wearing a fitted, knee-length dress in the same black and white color scheme and the SAME EXACT pair of pumps while attending a lunch at Buckingham Palace. Ruh-roh. "So william bought his mistress and wife the same shoes," one X user quipped about the royal
showshoedown.
It could be argued, however, that both Hanbury and Kate are guilty of ripping off Meghan Markle's fashion sense. Meghan, herself, wore the £490 Aquazzura shoes multiple times in 2018 and 2019, per Glamour. As the old saying goes, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. In that case, perhaps we consider Kate and Meghan charmed.