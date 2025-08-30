Prince William's Alleged Mistress Is A Total Kate Middleton Copycat

Unfortunately for Rose Hanbury, this is not the first time she's been accused of trying to channel her inner Kate Middleton. As reported by the Daily Mail, in May 2023, Hanbury arrived at Kate's in-laws' coronation wearing a black and white vintage dress by Ozzie Clark and a pair of ultra chic sky-high black bowtie pump 105 Aquazzura shoes. The only problem? Just one day prior, Kate was photographed wearing a fitted, knee-length dress in the same black and white color scheme and the SAME EXACT pair of pumps while attending a lunch at Buckingham Palace. Ruh-roh. "So william bought his mistress and wife the same shoes," one X user quipped about the royal show shoedown.

It could be argued, however, that both Hanbury and Kate are guilty of ripping off Meghan Markle's fashion sense. Meghan, herself, wore the £490 Aquazzura shoes multiple times in 2018 and 2019, per Glamour. As the old saying goes, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. In that case, perhaps we consider Kate and Meghan charmed.