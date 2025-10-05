Katie From School Of Rock Grew Up To Be Homeless. What Happened To The Rest Of The Cast?

While Jack Black has logged a myriad of memorable film credits, perhaps none are remembered as fondly as "School of Rock," the tale of a wannabe rockstar who poses as a substitute teacher and trains a group of middle-schoolers how to shred. A financial success at the box office, grossing just over $131 million at the worldwide box office against an estimated production budget of just $35 million, according to Box Office Mojo, Black himself ranked the comedy as his best film so far, telling MTV's Josh Horowitz in 2025, "'School of Rock,' number one. I can't deny it. That was the one that really put me on the map." In the two-plus decades since the film came out in 2003, the lives of the actors — particularly the children who played Black's students — who worked on the film have changed dramatically.

For her part, Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie, a.k.a. "Posh Spice" (the band's bass player) in the film, struggled for a decade after it became a hit. As reported by the New York Post in 2021, Reyes endured bullying at school and battled addiction from ages 14 to 24. In a 2020 Instagram post, Reyes revealed that they were nearly homeless at one point. More recently, though, a sober and thriving Reyes, who has continued to act, sing, play guitar, and perform as a stand-up comic, landed the indie TV pilot "Too Romantic," per Deadline. Here's what the rest of "The School of Rock" crew is up to today.