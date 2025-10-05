Katie From School Of Rock Grew Up To Be Homeless. What Happened To The Rest Of The Cast?
While Jack Black has logged a myriad of memorable film credits, perhaps none are remembered as fondly as "School of Rock," the tale of a wannabe rockstar who poses as a substitute teacher and trains a group of middle-schoolers how to shred. A financial success at the box office, grossing just over $131 million at the worldwide box office against an estimated production budget of just $35 million, according to Box Office Mojo, Black himself ranked the comedy as his best film so far, telling MTV's Josh Horowitz in 2025, "'School of Rock,' number one. I can't deny it. That was the one that really put me on the map." In the two-plus decades since the film came out in 2003, the lives of the actors — particularly the children who played Black's students — who worked on the film have changed dramatically.
For her part, Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie, a.k.a. "Posh Spice" (the band's bass player) in the film, struggled for a decade after it became a hit. As reported by the New York Post in 2021, Reyes endured bullying at school and battled addiction from ages 14 to 24. In a 2020 Instagram post, Reyes revealed that they were nearly homeless at one point. More recently, though, a sober and thriving Reyes, who has continued to act, sing, play guitar, and perform as a stand-up comic, landed the indie TV pilot "Too Romantic," per Deadline. Here's what the rest of "The School of Rock" crew is up to today.
Jack Black (Dewey Finn, a.k.a. Mr. Schneebly)
In "School of Rock," Jack Black starred as Dewey Finn, a never-was rocker with no real source of income who mooches off of his roommate and friend, Ned Schneebly (Mike White), until Schneebly's girlfriend, played by Sarah Silverman, gives him an ultimatum to come up with back rent. Sensing the proverbial walls closing in, Finn jumps on an opportunity to pose as Schneebly, a substitute teacher, when a local preparatory school calls about a job. Hilarity ensues as Finn pretends to be an educator, forgoes the regular curriculum, and begins teaching his children how to rock instead. As stated by Black himself, it was a breakout role for the actor, who has bona fide musical chops of his own as one half of the rock duo Tenacious D.
More than two decades after "School of Rock," Black is a veritable box office powerhouse, having recently starred in theatrical hits like 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and 2025's "The Minecraft Movie," playing iconic video game character Bowser and Steve, respectively. Also slated for release in 2025 is "Anaconda," a remake of the 1990s film of the same name. Of the rebooted property, Black told Entertainment Weekly, "It's a horror film for real, but it's also got some clownin' for sure." He's also locked in for the "Mario Bros." sequel. As of August 2025, Tenacious D was still on hiatus amid controversial comments made by Black's bandmate, Kyle Gass, per Parade.
Joan Cusack (Rosalie 'Roz' Mullins)
Perhaps one of the best comedic character actors of her generation, Joan Cusack played Rosalie "Roz" Mullins — the principal of Horace Green prep school — in "School of Rock." And while the overworked administrator values the children and their education above all else, and is more than a bit suspicious of Jack Black's Dewey Finn, she also has a secret love of rock 'n roll (and Stevie Nicks, in particular). On a resume that includes Jessie from "Toy Story," Sheila Jackson from "Shameless," and Cyn from "Working Girl," Cusack's Roz still manages to stand out.
As reported by MovieWeb in June 2025, a first look at "Toy Story 5" revealed that Cusack would be returning in the role of Jessie, a character that debuted in 1999 with "Toy Story 2." Cusack's last film roles came in 2019 with "Toy Story 4," "Let It Snow," and "Klaus." She also appeared in Season 2 of the Amazon series, "Homecoming." As noted in November 2024 by TimeOut, Cusack also owned her own tchotchke store in Chicago, Judy Maxwell Home.
Mike White (Ned Schneebly)
One might refer to filmmaker-actor Mike White as the man who's responsible for bringing "School of Rock" into the pop culture zeitgeist. In addition to appearing in the film, White also developed the concept and wrote the screenplay, taking inspiration from The Langley Schools Music Project, according to Rolling Stone. The brainchild of then-teacher Hans Fenger, The Langley Schools Music Project, was the result of recordings Fenger made in 1976-77 of his students rocking out after he had taught them songs like David Bowie's "Space Oddity," the Eagles' "Desperado," and other erstwhile rock hits. Those recordings culminated in the release of an album, "Innocence & Despair." In "School of Rock," White played Ned Schneebly, the man who was meant to substitute at Horace Green before Jack Black's Dewey Finn stepped in.
Since "School of Rock," White has continued to write, direct, and act in a myriad of film and television projects. He is the creator of the hit HBO show "The White Lotus," a dark comedy and drama that lampoons the ultra-rich. It was also announced in 2025 that White would be returning to the reality show "Survivor" for its 50th season, after having competed during Season 37. "He wanted to come back and step away from his Hollywood career for a moment and play this game that he loves to see how it will go," Survivor host Jeff Probst said in August 2025, via The Hollywood Reporter.
Sarah Silverman (Patty Di Marco)
Comedian Sarah Silverman excelled in her role as Patty Di Marco, Ned Schneebly's bossy significant other who despises Dewey Finn and demands that her wishy-washy boyfriend kick him out of their apartment for not paying rent. Silverman was a known quantity when she landed her "School of Rock" role, having written for "Saturday Night Live," appeared on "Mr. Show," and long performed around the U.S. as a working comic. However, her "School of Rock" turn, "Jesus Is Magic" stand-up special, and Comedy Central's "The Sarah Silverman Program," would help propel her to the upper crust of alternative comedy stardom.
In February 2024, Silverman began hosting the TBS series, "Stupid Pet Tricks," which is based on the old David Letterman late-night segment of the same name; according to Just Jared, the show's future is currently unclear. However, Silverman continues to make big moves in the stand-up world. Her special, "PostMortem," which covers her parents' deaths, dropped on Netflix in May 2025. Silverman later told Variety that the special showed her maturity as a comedian, saying, "I'm still aggressively silly and dumb and scatological, but the proportion of that to grown-adult comedian has shrunk a bit, percentage-wise."
Miranda Cosgrove (Summer, a.k.a. Tinker Bell)
Miranda Cosgrove is known by millennials the world over for her roles as Carly Shay in the Nickelodeon sitcom "iCarly" and Megan Parker in "Drake & Josh." However, she first broke out the year before the latter series debuted, thanks to her performance as Summer, also known as "Tinker Bell," in "School of Rock." From their first meeting, Summer is an ideal in-classroom foil for Jack Black's Dewey Finn; an advanced student and overachiever who doesn't initially gibe with her fake teacher's shenanigans (which included declaring her a "groupie" for the classroom band). In the end, though, the two find common ground and Summer steps into the role of the band's manager.
Cosgrove has enjoyed continued success as an actor, despite some periods where it seemed like Hollywood wouldn't cast her anymore, bringing back "iCarly" in 2021 and voicing Margo in the "Despicable Me," including 2024's "Despicable Me 4." Cosgrove confirmed in 2025 that an "iCarly" movie was in the works, telling Entertainment Weekly, "It's being written, which is really exciting." Meanwhile, Cosgrove's Netflix rom-com "The Wrong Paris," in which she stars opposite Pierson Fodé, hit the streamer in September 2025.
Joey Gaydos, Jr. (Zack, a.k.a. Zack-Attack)
Another one of the "School of Rock" classroom kids and band members, Joey Gaydos, Jr., played Zack — also known as "Zack-Attack" — in the 2003 comedy. A shy and somewhat reluctant kid amid Dewey Finn's wild, rock-infused machinations at first, Zack ultimately becomes the band's lead guitar player, picking up and developing his skills with an electric guitar despite his father's disapproval. He later writes the song that the kids perform during their band's big blow-off performance at the end of the film. "School of Rock" was Gaydos' first feature-length acting credit, and he hasn't kept up with the craft. However, he has continued to share his music in real life and persevered through controversy.
As reported by NBC News, Gaydos was arrested and accused of stealing several expensive guitars in 2019, but he didn't let that or past legal troubles keep him down. As noted on his official website, he has worked as a session musician, playing guitar for the likes of Paradime, Stereo Jane, Uncle Kracker, and Keri Lynn Roche. In 2025, he released a 19-track album entitled "Hydroacoustics."
Kevin Clark (Freddy, a.k.a. Spazzy McGee)
Freddy, later dubbed "Spazzy McGee," was one of the more rebellious students in Dewey Finn's class at Horace Green, and was the kid who arguably remained the most in Finn's corner when the rocker-turned-substitute was first outed as a fraud. Portrayed by the late Kevin Clark, Freddy was one of the students who later convinced Finn to perform in their planned Battle of the Bands concert during the film's climax. Freddy played drums for the "School of Rock" band, and like some of his young castmates, the film is the only acting credit listed on his IMDB page.
Clark's life ended tragically in 2021 when he was struck and killed by a car while riding his bicycle through a notoriously dangerous intersection on Chicago's North Side. Just 32 years old at the time of his death, Clark had been playing the drums since he was a toddler and had reportedly just started performing with a new band. "He told his bandmates just yesterday: 'You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we're going to make it. You're my musical family — my family — and we're all going to make it,'" his mother, Allison Clark, said at the time, via the Chicago Sun-Times. The news of Clark's death was devastating for "School of Rock" star Jack Black.
Robert Tsai (Lawrence, a.k.a. Mr. Cool)
Robert Tsai's Lawrence, also known as "Mr. Cool," in "School of Rock," was the film's somewhat reserved, socially awkward, and rule-following classroom kid. When Dewey Finn presents the class with the idea of a rock band as a class project, Lawrence initially balks at his participation, fearing that he's not cool enough to be a part of the group. In response, Jack Black's Finn talked him up, gave him his nickname, and inspired him to man the keyboard for the band. Tsai is another of the movie's stars who only appeared in this one full-length feature, but his "School of Rock" performance alone remains a memorable one.
That backstory reportedly ran close to Tsai's own experience, according to LADbible. Despite not continuing as an actor, Tsai went to Dartmouth College and continued to perform as a pianist. Per Express, he was active as a classical pianist as of 2022, sharing his talents as a live performer.
Maryam Hassan (Tomika, a.k.a. Turkey Sub or Songbird)
Maryam Hassan's Tomika, initially dubbed "Turkey Sub" by Jack Black's Dewey Finn, was another of the "School of Rock's" shy and insecure students, burying her considerable vocal talents beneath self-confidence and body image issues. Initially slotted into a role as a roadie for the band, she later comes into her own as a person and a performer thanks to encouragement from Finn and her classmates amid the class project to become bona fide rock stars. She's another of "The School of Rock" kids who leaned more into her music despite the film's surprising success.
Hassan has settled into a career as a singer-songwriter, recording and performing under the name Mayhrenate. She released the EP "Plush" in 2021 and the single "Feel a Way" the following year. In May 2025, she joined Black and other "School of Rock" co-stars for Third Street's 130th Anniversary Gala. During the event, she and Black even gave an impromptu performance in front of the music school's students and other attendees, later sharing a video of the moment via Instagram.
Aleisha Allen (Alicia, a.k.a. Brace Face)
Unlike many of her contemporary co-stars, Aleisha Allen was already a showbiz veteran when she took on the role of Alicia, also known as "Brace Face," in "School of Rock," modeling for television and print ads and appearing in children's series like "Blue's Clues" and "Out of the Box." So, it stands to reason that her character was also one of the most upbeat, self-assured, and unafraid-to-speak kids in Mr. S's classroom. She became one of the band's backup singers after impressing her fake teacher with a rendition of "Amazing Grace."
Despite racking up a number of credits in the years after "School of Rock" dropped, including starring alongside Ice Cube in "Are We There Yet?" and its sequel, "Are We Done Yet?" Allen eventually settled into a career away from the limelight, helping kids find the voice that her character always had. Allen became a licensed speech-language pathologist in 2017, having previously attained an M.S. in Communication Science & Disorders from Columbia University.
Caitlin Hale (Marta, a.k.a. Blondie) & Angelo Massagli (Frankie, a.k.a. Tough Guy)
In "School of Rock," Caitlin Hale portrayed Marta/"Blondie," who earned a spot as one of the classroom band's primary singers after impressing Dewey Finn with her version of "Tomorrow" from the Broadway musical "Annie." Meanwhile, Angelo Massagli played Frankie, the band's "Tough Guy." While Massagli went on to appear on several episodes of "The Sopranos," Hale only appeared in a handful of other projects after "School of Rock" before transitioning to her next phase. Flash forward to now, though, and the two are forever linked and fully entrenched as a memorable part of the "School of Rock" lore.
That's because in January 2025, Hale and Massagli officially became husband and wife at a wedding ceremony attended by many of their former co-stars. After meeting on the film's production, Hale and Massagli eventually kept in touch through the "School of Rock" kids' group chat, eventually becoming an item, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam," wrote Rivkah Reyes in a TikTok that included a video of the Horace Green alums celebrating the nuptials.
Z Infante (Gordon, a.k.a. Roadrunner)
As is the case with just about every show depicting a group of children in a classroom, somebody has to be the computer geek or the tech kid. In "School of Rock," that role fell to Gordon, also known as "Roadrunner," who was played in the film by Z Infante. Following a nine-year gap after appearing in the Jack Black vehicle, Infante returned to the screen in the 2012 short film, "Jeffrey." Infante continued to add credits to their acting résumé over the ensuing years, making appearances in projects like "Gotham" and "Carrie Pilby."
More recently, Infante was cast as the English voice of the non-binary robot Nightshade in the "Transformers: Earthspark," animated series distributed via Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Outside of their continuing work in entertainment, Infante is a member of Roselle Park, New Jersey's school board and formerly served as director of youth outreach for The Future Perfect Project, an initiative that supports LGBTQIA+ youth.
James Hosey (Marco, a.ka. Carrot Top)
James Hosey's Marco, dubbed "Carrot Top" by Jack Black's Dewey Finn/Mr. S, is another one of the classroom kids in "School of Rock." And after his turn alongside Black in the Richard Linklater-directed classic, he went on to notch a handful of other acting credits in series like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Bored to Death," "Blue Bloods," "Boardwalk Empire," and "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," as well as the 2011 film "Detachment." However, he seemingly leaned more into his musical background in more recent years.
According to a LinkedIn page in his name, he co-created the firm Diesel Beats, which "offers music and studio production services and space for artists. Through his production efforts, he worked with the likes of Jadakiss, JR Writer, and Mistah F.A.B., according to a blurb on the page. He has been a regular attendee at "School of Rock" reunion events and was also present at the aforementioned Caitlin Hale-Angelo Massagli wedding celebration.
Brian Falduto (Billy, a.k.a. Fancy Pants)
Actor Brian Falduto played the Horace Green Prep student Billy, nicknamed "Fancy Pants," in "School of Rock." Billy was initially assigned to security by Dewey Finn. However, it was apparent that Billy had a flair for style, and he switched jobs to become the band's stylist. While the character was a fan favorite, Falduto struggled with the fallout of playing an overtly effeminate character in the film. In a 2024 letter to the character on Medium, Falduto wrote, "I wasn't as ready as you to be myself so boldly and so bravely. So, much of what made you fabulous and special was the exact stuff I got ridiculed for daily at home and at school."
Now, Falduto is proud of the character and the impact it may have had on LGBTQ youth, a group he works to support as a mental health and mindfulness coach. He has also continued to perform, releasing the album "Gay Country" in 2023 and appearing in a 2022 episode of the web series "Interested In."