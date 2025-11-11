This article contains references to substance abuse, sexual assault, and suicide.

The 1980s were a wild time in pop culture — and life in general — on just about every front. A former Hollywood actor was the president of the United States, shoulder pads and neon colors were all the rage, smoking was the norm pretty much everywhere, parents were terrified of kidnappers but still let their kids roam free, and some animated children's programming existed solely to mass market toy lines. Sticking with the television realm, it was also the era in which "very special episodes" — a phrase coined to describe episodes that broke from a series' usual format to explore more serious and even uncomfortable topics — rose to prominence. These episodes tackled everything from violence, sex, teen pregnancy, and abortion to drug and alcohol abuse, HIV/AIDS, and even death.

Between the sensitive material covered in those episodes and the very different cultural sensibilities that existed back then in terms of what was considered appropriate television viewing, the '80s provided fertile ground for some of the more haunting TV moments of all time, particularly in sitcoms. While the comedy in those shows was typically fairly on the nose and inoffensive, there were times when it took a backseat to unusually dark themes and narratives. With that in mind, here are some of the darkest sitcom moments of the '80s.