Celebs Who Want Nothing To Do With Sydney Sweeney

For Sydney Sweeney, 2025 was a rollercoaster. The year marked the peak of her career, with her booking roles left and right, but it was also mired in controversy that proved hard to escape — she even incurred the disapproval of some of her Hollywood peers. It all started in July, when the "Euphoria" actor starred in an American Eagle jeans ad that came under fire for its perceived eugenicist undertones. That was bad enough in itself, but then the media caught wind that Sweeney had registered as a Republican ahead of the 2024 presidential election that put Donald Trump back in the White House.

Trump quickly jumped to celebrate Sweeney and her good genes, making the links between the ad and his controversial takes on race impossible to ignore. But the cherry on the cake came in November, when she smirked her way through questions about the white supremacy claims attached to her. "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans," Sweeney told GQ, adding that learning about the president's reaction to it "was surreal."

It wasn't the first time Sweeney had faced political backlash. In 2022, Sweeney had to address attending a seemingly MAGA-themed birthday party for her mother, a detail that fans hadn't forgotten. It was the perfect storm. Since the American Eagle ad was released, three films Sweeney starred in flopped at the box office back to back — "Americana," "Eden," and "Christy." It's impossible to say if the controversy was the reason, but Sweeney has definitely gained a fair share of detractors in Hollywood because of it.