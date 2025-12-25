Erika Kirk & Charlie's Sister Reportedly Have Totally Different Political Views

Erika and Charlie Kirk rose to prominence by promoting conservative ideals often associated with the far-right. The late podcaster's divisive views heavily played into the polarization that has permeated American and global politics alike, radicalizing young men in particular. However, social media posts by Charlie's little-known sister, Mary Kirk, indicate that his radicalized beliefs weren't formed at home. In fact, Mary falls on the complete opposite end of the political spectrum, suggesting that Erika and her sister-in-law have little in common.

In 2016, Mary publicly voiced her support for Senator Bernie Sanders, who was then running for president. "#tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was and now he is the light of my life," she wrote in a Facebook post that showed her shaking hands with the Vermont politician (via Daily Mail). Later, Mary shared another photo of Sanders during a rally that featured a bird seemingly paying attention to his speech, cheekily captioning it: "I was the bird." However, Mary didn't always lean left, though.

She was a member of the Wheeling Young Republicans organization in high school, which her brother notably led. Between then and 2016, Mary went in a completely different direction. And yet, their differing political views reportedly didn't affect the duo's sibling relationship. "Mary was a devoted sister to Charlie," a Turning Point USA supporter confirmed. "Her politics are her business." Whether Erika is as accepting of Mary's position is unclear. But her general relationship with the Kirks suggests that they likely aren't the best of friends.