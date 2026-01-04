5 Politicians Whose Neighbors Want Nothing To Do With Them

There goes the neighborhood! In 2022, residents of a luxury suburb in West Lake Hills, Texas, were none too pleased when a mysterious new neighbor, later revealed to be billionaire businessman Elon Musk, moved in. As reported by the New York Times, the SpaceX CEO wasted no time, immediately constructing a 16-foot chain-link fence and a large-and-in-charge gate around the sprawling $6 million property — neither of which he got permits for beforehand. Then came the installation of security cameras everywhere (one of which caught an unsuspecting neighbor relieving himself while walking his dog), a barrage of Teslas parked on the street, gun-toting security teams coming in and out at all hours of the day and night, and even boisterous passersby yelling about trying to find a party at "E's house." Suffice to say, Musk's Texas neighbors want nothing to do with him (and we saw the feud coming a mile away).

In true fashion, the neighbors banded together and fought back against Musk the old-fashioned way — at a Zoning and Planning Commission meeting, and a subsequent city council session, wherein Musk requested variances that would essentially give him permission for the illegal fence and gate after the fact. In the end, the West Lake Hills City Council voted in favor of Musk.

According to Amy Prenner of The Prenner Group, however, there was probably a better way for Musk to go about his big win. "Privacy and safety are non-negotiable, especially today, but they don't have to come across as cold or entitled. Clear boundaries are fine — the mistake is when they're enforced without explanation," Prenner advised. "If neighbors understand that security measures are about safety, not status, it changes the dynamic. People want consideration more than access."