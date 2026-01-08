Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Dolores Umbridge In Sickly Pink Teacher Outfit

Wildly, the youngest White House press secretary in history channeled Dolores Umbridge in a matronly, all-pink look that she debuted during a White House press conference. Karoline Leavitt, who rocked some pretty bad looks in 2025, carried the same energy into the new year by taking style tips from the terrifying "Harry Potter" villain, who was always draped in pink from head to toe. In case you're unfamiliar with J.K Rowling's magical franchise, Umbridge's gravitation towards a color people often associate with youth, femininity, and whimsy was used to contrast the inner darkness that fueled her mistreatment of groups that she deemed lesser than and/or inconvenient across the magical universe. As for Leavitt, well, let's stick to the topic at hand.

Leavitt: Unfortunately for decades federal dollars have promoted low quality, highly processed foods that lead to scores of long-term health issues which means Americans have gone broke because of these health issues. This failed approach ends today. When these guidelines are... pic.twitter.com/mqrIZzpjnb — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

As you can see above, Leavitt took a break from embracing her White House Barbie moniker by rocking an outfit that the iconic doll would probably love in theory had the execution been better. For starters, the Trump staffer's look, which would be better suited for a stuffy school teacher than a trendy Gen-Z press secretary, wasn't Barbie pink. It was sickly pink, and no, that's not a term created because the unflattering shade might turn one's stomach. Sickly pink is an actual shade of pink that can be purchased online. Actor Imelda Staunton even wore it while playing Umbridge in the "Harry Potter" movies. But, honestly, the shade isn't the most unflattering part of the outfit.

The jacket's black bowtie accents, paired with matching buttons, also adorned with tiny bows, give it a coquettish appeal, which isn't bad on its own, but alongside the inelegant statements Leavitt frequently delivers from the podium, it's a rather dizzying statement (kind of like Umbridge).