David Muir's Fragile Ego Has Been Put On Full Display More Than Once

As the anchor of the most-watched evening news program for nearly a decade, David Muir knows he's good at his job. And he must also know he's pretty easy on the eye. Both of those things combined make for quite a decent ego. Muir has risen through the ranks to become the biggest name at ABC News. But he had to face off with some other big shots at the network to get where he is. He has clearly come out victorious from the battle of egos at ABC, but you wouldn't guess just by looking at him.

After all, Muir always looks impeccable — sometimes to a fault. His supposed fixation on his looks has garnered plenty of criticism. But it has also attracted a dedicated following. Muir has become a fixture on TikTok, where netizens frequently share clips of him looking his best. These edits have earned him the nickname "Daddy." He is very much aware. In a May 2025 interview with People, he played it coy, though. "People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, 'When did you become Daddy?'" he said.

He'll take it. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think ... Maybe it's lost on me, but I guess Daddy's better than the alternative," he laughed. Muir has plenty of admirers, but his ego has also drawn some pretty negative attention over the years.