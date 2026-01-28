David Muir's Fragile Ego Has Been Put On Full Display More Than Once
As the anchor of the most-watched evening news program for nearly a decade, David Muir knows he's good at his job. And he must also know he's pretty easy on the eye. Both of those things combined make for quite a decent ego. Muir has risen through the ranks to become the biggest name at ABC News. But he had to face off with some other big shots at the network to get where he is. He has clearly come out victorious from the battle of egos at ABC, but you wouldn't guess just by looking at him.
After all, Muir always looks impeccable — sometimes to a fault. His supposed fixation on his looks has garnered plenty of criticism. But it has also attracted a dedicated following. Muir has become a fixture on TikTok, where netizens frequently share clips of him looking his best. These edits have earned him the nickname "Daddy." He is very much aware. In a May 2025 interview with People, he played it coy, though. "People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, 'When did you become Daddy?'" he said.
He'll take it. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think ... Maybe it's lost on me, but I guess Daddy's better than the alternative," he laughed. Muir has plenty of admirers, but his ego has also drawn some pretty negative attention over the years.
David Muir clothespin fiasco distracted from the real news
In January 2025, David Muir managed to make the tragic news of the wildfires that raged through Southern California about himself. While covering the event, he wore a bright yellow fire jacket that some found distracting on its own. But then he turned around and showed that he had used a clothespin on the back to adjust the fit. Muir's on-air fashion fail immediately caused a stir — to say the least. His decision to cinch the garment sparked widespread accusations of vanity.
Some even questioned his ethics. "David Muir, with his clothespins, shows us the real priority: report the news and always carry a clothespin to look svelte in a bulky outer jacket," an X user commented under a clip from the journalist's live report. Others used the opportunity to joke about the fashion world. "I've decided to go into the fashion industry and my first product is the David Muir fashion clip," a second X user mocked.
But social media users weren't the only ones who had something to say about the faux pas. ABC insiders were also reportedly "embarrassed and horrified" that Muir had drawn negative attention to himself, according to Page Six. However, Muir had some supporters, with netizens pointing out that the clothespin could have been used to help prevent the jacket from flapping and creating interference. "You have to take active measures to prevent clothes and jewelry from making unbearable noises," a Reddit user argued. Regardless of side, one thing is for sure: everyone has an opinion on it.
David Muir likes to show off his physique on the job
David Muir most certainly is good at what he does, but he also clearly likes to look good while doing it. It turns out that clothespingate wasn't the only time Muir was mocked for seemingly focusing on his appearance amid tragic news events. He has gotten flak for wearing tight clothing that showcased his physique more than once. As the image above shows, he often gives off the impression of trying to show off his biceps while covering somber situations. In this case, he was reporting from war-torn and famine-stricken South Sudan.
Another example is when he flew over the Syrian-Iraqi border in a form-fitting gray T-shirt in 2019. "I loved his flex muscle in the helicopter shot," a Facebook user joked. Muir was criticized again during the coverage of the deadly flooding in Central Texas in July 2025, when he wore a T-shirt that appeared cinched at the waist. "He wants the world to know he is super, super tiny in the waist, but super muscle-y in the arms," Megyn Kelly slammed on "The Megyn Kelly Show." (We aren't surprised at this one, given that the former Fox News host can't seem to stand Muir beyond his fashion choices.)
But social media users and his detractors aren't the only ones who have taken issue with Muir's apparent vanity. "His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing. I like David, except for this part of him," a source said in the Page Six report.
David Muir's feud with George Stephanopoulos
David Muir's career ambitions reportedly saw his ego clash with that of George Stephanopoulos. The latter was the "chief anchor" at ABC until 2021, when the younger journalist came in and took the responsibilities away from him, albeit without the fancy title that the network opted to stop using following the supposed drama. The clash of egos took such proportions that Stephanopoulos threatened to quit ABC over Muir. He didn't. "They found a way to have two big stars and build towards the future," a source told CNN.
However, Stephanopoulos did lose a lot of ground to Muir starting in 2014, when the latter replaced Diane Sawyer as anchor of "World News Tonight," a spot the former supposedly wanted. However, the network wanted Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," a program that was taking over in viewership from the evening news in general. Stephanopoulos inherited Sawyer's special reports duties, so the arrangement aappeared to work for some time. But Muir continued to climb the ladder until he took over special events coverage in 2021.
This may suggest he came out victorious in the years-long feud. "There's a reason that George Stephanopoulos does not play a role in the larger ABC news political coverage anymore. He was the lead man for a while, and now it's David Muir," former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy told the Daily Mail in 2025. ABC anticipated that tension would build between the two big shots, so there was no surprise there. "This was always going to blow up at some point," an insider told CNN.
David Muir reportedly jumped the line at red carpet event
David Muir doesn't think he needs to stand in line to have his photo taken — or at least that's what Megyn Kelly claimed. During the Time 100 Gala in April 2025, attendees — including high-profile ones — had to line up to have their red carpet pictures taken. Kelly was waiting behind Priyanka Chopra when the coordinators made them all pause so that someone could skip the line. "Clearly some big stars are coming over from the right," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in May 2025.
Kelly craned her neck to take a peek at this big shot who interrupted the natural flow of the line. "I was thinking, like, 'Who is it? Tom Cruise? Who is it?'" she shared. It was no movie star, though. "It was f**king David Muir," she said. According to her version of events, she wasn't the only one who felt disappointed. "Everybody was expecting some truly A-list talent to come in there. And we were all like, David Muir?! You got to be kidding me," she recalled.
But not everyone thought Kelly was being fair, with one insider accusing her of jealousy. "Oh, poor Megyn. She had to wait to get her photo taken," the source told the Daily Mail. Another source defended Muir, explaining that he was just following orders. "Here were two red carpet entrances – one for photos only and one for TV interviews. Time directed David to the photo entrance, and he did what they asked," the insider said.
David Muir is reportedly really in love with his physique
David Muir reportedly doesn't leave his preoccupation with his looks at the door of ABC studios. If the account of a conservative political analyst is to be believed, Muir spends a lot of time at the gym — and not just working out. "I used to work out at the same gym as David Muir. All the trainers and staff collectively referred to him as 'Zoolander' because he'd stand in front of the mirror posing and flexing for uncomfortably long periods of time," Andrea Tantaros claimed on X in 2024.
Many social media users had no issue believing her anecdote. "Okay that kind of cracked me up because I could see that. Muir Muir on the wall... lol," one X user commented. Another joked that Muir's vanity probably didn't stop at the gym. "I wager there are lots of mirrors in his bedroom." There could be no veracity to Tantaros' claims, or she could very well be exaggerating normal guy behavior, but there is no denying that Muir works hard to get those biceps.
Muir keeps his social media largely focused on his work, but whenever he posts personal content, he usually shows off his physique. Besides, not everyone has complained about his gym etiquette. In fact, plenty of gymgoers are happy to share the space with the buff journalist. "Now is a good time to say that I see David Muir at the gym and he is even hotter in person," an X user contended in 2024.