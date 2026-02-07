Inappropriate Outfits That Will Always Haunt Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser has had a number of fashun moments over the years, but let's just say not all of them have been the most, ahem, family-friendly. On the contrary, between very risqué numbers and super awkward wardrobe malfunctions, some of Glaser's lewks have been downright inappropriate. DW, though, because much of the time, she's been the first to poke fun at herself for them.

We'll start with that time Glaser made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and popped off right away (or her dress did, anyway). In an Instagram post about the situation, Glaser recounted, "After Jimmy introduced me, I opened my arms to say 'Hello Jimmy!' and my dress unsnapped. It's legit the first thing that happened. Nippy Glaser flashed everyone on the show and also my friends who were watching on the other side of my computer." Making matters worse, Glaser shared on "The Nikki Glaser Podcast" that she hadn't even planned to wear the dress at first, but decided to at the last minute because she'd tried it on at a fitting, realized it wasn't long enough for an awards show, but figured it would be fine for a Zoom interview.

Footage of the actual malfunction seems to have been scrubbed from the internet, so that's one perk — especially since the comedian admitted on her podcast that she was mortified about it, particularly because she went out of her way to keep things PG whenever she worked with Fallon. Glaser also said on the podcast that addressing it and poking fun at herself on social media was one way of coping with the tragic situation head-on. Even so, the fact that she posted it to her Instagram means the slip will live on forever.