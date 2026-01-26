Trump & Melania Totally Snubbed Each Other On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
When it comes to the fairytale kingdom of fidelity and romance that is MAGA marriages, no couple is more loved-up than Donald and Melania Trump, so when the longtime spouses didn't acknowledge their 21st wedding anniversary in January 2026, we were shocked. Lol, JK.
Okay, so when it comes to FLOTUS, it's not entirely surprising that she didn't share an anniversary post. After all, Melania isn't quite as attached to social media as her husband is. However, the president's lack of a post about his and Melania's anniversary was noticeable. For starters, it's not as though he wasn't on his phone. Au contraire, Donald's ego took the wheel in a Truth Social post with side-by-side pictures of his 2023 mugshot and his cover for Time's Person of the Year issue. As an aside, he'd actually posted the exact same image in December 2024, but a good meme is timeless, right? The president had also posted more than 70 additional posts to Truth Social on January 22 alone – but again, nothing about his wedding anniversary.
It is worth noting that Melania did get some shout-outs from her husband the following day (on both Truth Social and X, no less!). However, once again, there was no mention of the couple's anniversary. The president was merely drawing attention to her self-titled documentary. Even then, though, the post certainly didn't read like a proud husband gushing over his wife's film. Far from it, the caption read, "COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the world will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time." Between the limited caps usage and the overall lack of exclamation points, we have a feeling Donald probably didn't even write it himself.
News about the Trump's setup broke just before their anniversary
It seems pretty clear from the outside that Melania Trump doesn't want to live in the White House, so when reports emerged that she was living at Mar-a-Lago just one day ahead of their wedding anniversary, we're sure few were shocked. However, the report also revealed that even when Donald Trump was at the club, they weren't rooming together.
Speaking with the Daily Beast, sources claimed that Melania's sleeping quarters are in the Mar-a-Lago tower. Donald, on the other hand, was said to be somewhere else in the estate's family quarters. Again, it's long been reported that Donald and Melania sleep in different bedrooms, but other insiders who spoke with People a few weeks ahead of the Daily Beast story claimed the couple wasn't hanging out before bed, either. "There is little interaction between them, just what is expected. ... Then they go back to doing their own thing," the source told the outlet. In response to the story, the White House spokesperson didn't deny it outright, opting instead to point out that the president was busy and worked around the clock. We'll give him that (after all, Donald's social media tirades regularly take place from the early hours), but the rep ended off with a hype claim which felt a little desperate, to say the least.
The claim in question? "The Trump family is the most successful family of all time," Davis Ingle told People. We're not going to say anything about the affair rumors that have plagued Donald's second term alone (or, y'know, the affair rumors surrounding the Trump family in general). However, we can't help but wonder if a simple, "Happy anniversary, honey," from the president himself, somewhere between the 70 other Truth Social posts, would have been more effective.