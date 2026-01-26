Trump & Melania Totally Snubbed Each Other On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

When it comes to the fairytale kingdom of fidelity and romance that is MAGA marriages, no couple is more loved-up than Donald and Melania Trump, so when the longtime spouses didn't acknowledge their 21st wedding anniversary in January 2026, we were shocked. Lol, JK.

Okay, so when it comes to FLOTUS, it's not entirely surprising that she didn't share an anniversary post. After all, Melania isn't quite as attached to social media as her husband is. However, the president's lack of a post about his and Melania's anniversary was noticeable. For starters, it's not as though he wasn't on his phone. Au contraire, Donald's ego took the wheel in a Truth Social post with side-by-side pictures of his 2023 mugshot and his cover for Time's Person of the Year issue. As an aside, he'd actually posted the exact same image in December 2024, but a good meme is timeless, right? The president had also posted more than 70 additional posts to Truth Social on January 22 alone – but again, nothing about his wedding anniversary.

It is worth noting that Melania did get some shout-outs from her husband the following day (on both Truth Social and X, no less!). However, once again, there was no mention of the couple's anniversary. The president was merely drawing attention to her self-titled documentary. Even then, though, the post certainly didn't read like a proud husband gushing over his wife's film. Far from it, the caption read, "COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the world will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time." Between the limited caps usage and the overall lack of exclamation points, we have a feeling Donald probably didn't even write it himself.