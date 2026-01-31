Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sheer Lace Dress Is Inappropriate For Her Ambassador Job

After being dumped by Donald Trump Jr. over her party girl ways and terrible fashion choices, you'd think Kimberly Guilfoyle would have taken the hint and finally toned down her provocative outfits — especially now that she's meant to behave professionally as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. But she obviously hasn't. At a January 2026 dinner with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and businessman Nikolas Tsakos, Guilfoyle once again confused a formal meeting for the nightclub, wearing a risqué outfit that left little to the imagination.

As seen on X, Guilfoyle wore a sheer, black dress that exposed part of her cleavage. Her hair was parted in the middle, and she rocked her signature bold makeup. "Still dressing like a hoochie," one user replied in the comments. Another slammed the former Fox News anchor for being shameless and unprofessional. "Dress with class, tacky," they said. "Are you trying to get your next man?" As always, Guilfoyle seemed completely unbothered by the comments, proceeding to upload a photo of herself with Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, on her socials.

And it seems like X users aren't the only ones put out by Guilfoyle's fashion sense. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels," a source with knowledge of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's split informed People in 2024. "[She] never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that."