Melania Trump All But Confirms She Can't Stand Donald's Painful YMCA Dance

Donald Trump loves to bust out moves to "YMCA," but Melania Trump is not a fan of her husband's timing. On January 6, Donald spilled that Melania had gripes about his dancing. The reveal came when POTUS delivered a lengthy speech at the Kennedy Center, and he spoke about how his wife reacts to his demonstrative on-stage gestures. "She hates when I dance. I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance,'" Donald told the crowd. According to Donald, FLOTUS found it to be not very "presidential" when he showed off his dance moves. "She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?'" he added.

JESSE WATTERS: "When he's doing the YMCA he says you don't like it. How do you feel?" MELANIA TRUMP: "I like it at certain times. Some days was not appropriate and I told him so."

... JESSE WATTERS: "You've never done the Y have you?" MELANIA TRUMP: "I did.... It's different... pic.twitter.com/nlDEcpuvKN — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

A few weeks after that speech, Melania was on Fox News' "The Five" to promote her new self-titled movie. During the interview, Jesse Watters asked the first lady about Donald's remarks about his dancing. "When he's doing the YMCA, he says you don't like it. How do you feel?" he asked. To her credit, Melania remained diplomatic when weighing in on her husband's cringey moves. "I like it at certain times. Some days was not appropriate and I told him so," she responded. Watters half-jokingly asked if Melania had ever participated in doing the "YMCA" with Donald. "I did. ... It's different than his," she replied.

Weighing in on clips of Melania's response to her husband's rhythm-impaired dancing, X users noted how the former model tactfully let it be known that she's not a fan of Donald's dance routine. "Classic Melania. honest, dry, and not afraid to tell him when it's too much," one user wrote. "'That's different than his' said everything without saying anything," another added. That wasn't the first time Melania spoke up about Donald's incessant dancing.