Melania Trump All But Confirms She Can't Stand Donald's Painful YMCA Dance
Donald Trump loves to bust out moves to "YMCA," but Melania Trump is not a fan of her husband's timing. On January 6, Donald spilled that Melania had gripes about his dancing. The reveal came when POTUS delivered a lengthy speech at the Kennedy Center, and he spoke about how his wife reacts to his demonstrative on-stage gestures. "She hates when I dance. I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance,'" Donald told the crowd. According to Donald, FLOTUS found it to be not very "presidential" when he showed off his dance moves. "She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?'" he added.
JESSE WATTERS: "When he's doing the YMCA he says you don't like it. How do you feel?"
MELANIA TRUMP: "I like it at certain times. Some days was not appropriate and I told him so."
...
JESSE WATTERS: "You've never done the Y have you?"
MELANIA TRUMP: "I did.... It's different... pic.twitter.com/nlDEcpuvKN
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026
A few weeks after that speech, Melania was on Fox News' "The Five" to promote her new self-titled movie. During the interview, Jesse Watters asked the first lady about Donald's remarks about his dancing. "When he's doing the YMCA, he says you don't like it. How do you feel?" he asked. To her credit, Melania remained diplomatic when weighing in on her husband's cringey moves. "I like it at certain times. Some days was not appropriate and I told him so," she responded. Watters half-jokingly asked if Melania had ever participated in doing the "YMCA" with Donald. "I did. ... It's different than his," she replied.
Weighing in on clips of Melania's response to her husband's rhythm-impaired dancing, X users noted how the former model tactfully let it be known that she's not a fan of Donald's dance routine. "Classic Melania. honest, dry, and not afraid to tell him when it's too much," one user wrote. "'That's different than his' said everything without saying anything," another added. That wasn't the first time Melania spoke up about Donald's incessant dancing.
Melania Trump has shown off her own dance moves
Donald Trump put his dance moves on display at the 2024 Patriot Awards. Afterward, the first lady was asked about the event, and Melania's reaction to Donald's dance moves said it all. When she appeared on "Fox & Friends" in December 2024, the hosts wanted her insight into the idiosyncratic dance routine. "How do you describe your husband's dance moves?" Steve Doocy asked. "This is very special and unique dance," Melania responded while laughing. "Is this how you dance?" Brian Kilmeade inquired. "No," FLOTUS replied flatly, and rather definitively. The hosts also asked if she had influenced her husband's signature dancing in any way. "No. He's coming [up with it] all on his own," she said, adding that she does not do the Trump dance herself.
Weeks later, Melania showed that she had her own dance moves. Donald's favorite song came on at a Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, and the president busted out his trademark move as "YMCA" blared over the speakers. Perhaps caught up in the moment and the celebratory occasion of ringing in the new year, Melania joined her husband in dancing, but refrained from copying his moves. Instead, she decided to keep it classier (and more rhythmic) by simply raising her hands a little and swaying her hips.
Clips of the first couple rocking out to the classic tune were shared on X, where Trump supporters noticed how Melania differed from Donald. "Melania is a way better dancer than President Trump," one user wrote. "Lol she actually CAN dance great," another added.