The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Jenny Marrs
"Fixer to Fabulous" co-host Jenny Marrs is one of HGTV's most famous figures, but she also has plenty of haters. Although she's made a great living upgrading properties in her hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, she's become a divisive subject among viewers.
Nearly every facet of Marrs' existence has been ridiculed in fan spaces, from her so-called "boring" style to her seemingly "bossy, sometimes mean" personality. Even regular fans of the show have their issues, with one person writing on IMDb, "Jenny is as nice as can be but she is just too peppy and not in a good way. She's trying so hard but it's annoying, not entertaining. She needs to calm down." For others, Marrs' evangelical Christianity is just too much; as one viewer wrote on Reddit, "She needs to leave religion out of it."
However, arguably the most criticized aspects of Marrs' life are the personal ones — her marriage to Dave Marrs and their parenting decisions. Some fans think Jenny and Dave have awful onscreen chemistry, with netizens frequently analyzing the couple's marriage. "I'm watching reruns of Fixer to Fabulous," one person wrote on Reddit, adding, "The hosts the Marrs seem like they don't like each other very much. The tone of voice and the way they look at each is not the nicest." Perhaps that's why divorce rumors have plagued the Marrs' marriage.
Marrs' role as a parent has also come under fire. The mother of five has been incredibly open about the complicated and lengthy process of adopting her daughter, Sylvie, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Unfortunately, some fans have been highly critical of the way Marrs speaks about and parents the young girl, perceiving some kind of exploitation. As one Reddit user wrote, "Most of the time when she talks about her adoption, it feels like she's trying to gain sympathy and use it for publicity." They added, "Just today, she posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram to mark the 10-year anniversary of the adoption. And ... she promoted her book."
Jenny Marrs has responded to her critics
Jenny Marrs is not blind to the negativity some fans have spread about her, and she addressed the hate directly in March 2025. "Yesterday, I happened upon some really hateful words written about me on the good ole' internet," she posted to Instagram, adding that reading the comments sent her down a "deep dark tunnel online of vile hatred."
In her raw, emotional message, Marrs broke down all the reasons HGTV fans seemingly can't stand her. "I was shocked and so deeply hurt. I truly don't understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can't change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it's paint), my sarcastic jokes (I'm sorry, I'm sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won't even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was)." While the negative comments made Marrs consider withdrawing from public life, she noted that she felt better after praying, consulting with loved ones, and reading an encouraging message embedded within a faith-based book.
Although being in the public eye has created some tragedies for Marrs and her family, she showed extreme gratitude to viewers when "Fixer to Fabulous" reached 100 episodes. "We have worked so very hard (with the most amazing team alongside us) in order to create a show we can be proud of," she wrote on Instagram in August 2025. "Looking back at the past 100 episodes, we are filled with immense gratitude that we get to do this work."
Marrs also discussed the fact that she and her husband essentially get to live out their dreams by renovating houses for the families in their hometown. So, although Jenny may receive a lot of hate, she's obviously thankful for "Fixer to Fabulous" and the impact it's had on herself as well as others.