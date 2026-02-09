The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Jenny Marrs

"Fixer to Fabulous" co-host Jenny Marrs is one of HGTV's most famous figures, but she also has plenty of haters. Although she's made a great living upgrading properties in her hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, she's become a divisive subject among viewers.

Nearly every facet of Marrs' existence has been ridiculed in fan spaces, from her so-called "boring" style to her seemingly "bossy, sometimes mean" personality. Even regular fans of the show have their issues, with one person writing on IMDb, "Jenny is as nice as can be but she is just too peppy and not in a good way. She's trying so hard but it's annoying, not entertaining. She needs to calm down." For others, Marrs' evangelical Christianity is just too much; as one viewer wrote on Reddit, "She needs to leave religion out of it."

However, arguably the most criticized aspects of Marrs' life are the personal ones — her marriage to Dave Marrs and their parenting decisions. Some fans think Jenny and Dave have awful onscreen chemistry, with netizens frequently analyzing the couple's marriage. "I'm watching reruns of Fixer to Fabulous," one person wrote on Reddit, adding, "The hosts the Marrs seem like they don't like each other very much. The tone of voice and the way they look at each is not the nicest." Perhaps that's why divorce rumors have plagued the Marrs' marriage.

Marrs' role as a parent has also come under fire. The mother of five has been incredibly open about the complicated and lengthy process of adopting her daughter, Sylvie, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Unfortunately, some fans have been highly critical of the way Marrs speaks about and parents the young girl, perceiving some kind of exploitation. As one Reddit user wrote, "Most of the time when she talks about her adoption, it feels like she's trying to gain sympathy and use it for publicity." They added, "Just today, she posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram to mark the 10-year anniversary of the adoption. And ... she promoted her book."