Matchmaker Tells Us Lindsey Graham's Chances Of Finding Love

Lindsey Graham never got married. It wasn't by design, but the South Carolina senator has learned to embrace the bachelor lifestyle. And while he would have liked to have found his person, his hectic schedule as a high-profile politician didn't help his quest. Now in his 70s, the chances that Graham's love life will get an upgrade are pretty slim — or at least, that's what Susan Trombetti, a Washington, D.C.-based matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "It's not impossible at this point, but only 2 to 3% of people 70 to 79 marry, and that is usually a remarriage," she explains.

Graham has cited his demanding career as one of the reasons he's remained single, and Trombetti believes that to be true. "The single politicians have a hard time finding the time to date," she tells us. "They are so busy and even during recess, they often aren't pursuing their personal interests." In Graham's case, his political interests include defense, foreign policy, and judicial affairs, all of which require considerable travel. "He has visited Ukraine to offer support to [President Volodymyr] Zelensky at least five times," Trombetti explains.

Before he became a politician, a 20-something-year-old Graham came close to proposing to an Austrian flight attendant he'd met during his time in the Air Force in Germany. Ultimately, he needed to return home to South Carolina, and she needed to return home to Vienna — so it didn't work out. Had he tied the knot then, the situation would have been different. "If he had someone before entering the House of Representatives in 1994, that would have worked," Trombetti says. That didn't happen, however, and thus Graham will likely remain among the few members of Congress who are bachelors.