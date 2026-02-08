Barron Trump's Ideal Valentine Isn't Princess Isabella (Sorry, MAGA Hopefuls)

So far, there's no word on what the MAGA base thinks about Barron Trump and Lady Louise Windsor as a possible couple. However, it's not like she's available. She seems to have her heart set on rumored boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp, whom she reportedly started seeing in 2024.

While their relationship seems to be relatively private, Silva-Camp is apparently very supportive of Windsor's carriage riding competitions. "He's always been very supportive, but also leaves her alone to get on with the job," shared fellow rider Sara Howe with Hello in February 2026. Despite the fanfare that often follows the royal family, the couple seems to prefer keeping their relationship lowkey. "They join in and they help and they talk," continued Howe, adding, "They're just lovely."

With that said, social media is still buzzing about Barron Trump and Princess Isabella of Denmark's hypothetical bond. Unsurprisingly, the results have been rather divisive. Of course, there are those who support the potential matchup. "He is handsome and smart, she is beautiful and smart Sounds like a great deal," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, a second user denounced the idea entirely. "That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction," they wrote, adding, "Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s." That said, knowing Donald Trump, he's probably Googling whether arranged marriages are still legal in the U.S. as we write this.