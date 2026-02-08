Barron Trump's Ideal Valentine Isn't Princess Isabella (Sorry, MAGA Hopefuls)
The MAGA crowd's interest in Barron Trump's love life has always been odd, but it reached epic levels of weird when they started fan-casting his future wife. Despite Barron's reported reputation as a bit of a player, they want the teenager to settle down with Princess Isabella of Denmark. "The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. The match, of course, seems to purely support his father, considering Donald Trump's obsession with acquiring Greenland (a territory of Denmark). For Barron's sake, we'll pretend they're also invested in his happiness.
Unfortunately for MAGA hopefuls, a professional matchmaker thinks that Barron's ideal Valentine is a different public figure entirely. Speaking to The List, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, revealed what she perceived to be the matches for the first son. While Isabella made the cut, alongside Violet Affleck and Suri Cruise, Trombetti believed that Lady Louise Windsor of the Royal Family is the real contender for Barron's heart. "She is quiet, accomplished, and being part of the royal family makes her a perfect fit," Trombetti said, adding, "She certainly comprehends the unrelenting media focus and manages to stay off the radar."
What social media thinks about Barron and Princess Isabella
So far, there's no word on what the MAGA base thinks about Barron Trump and Lady Louise Windsor as a possible couple. However, it's not like she's available. She seems to have her heart set on rumored boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp, whom she reportedly started seeing in 2024.
While their relationship seems to be relatively private, Silva-Camp is apparently very supportive of Windsor's carriage riding competitions. "He's always been very supportive, but also leaves her alone to get on with the job," shared fellow rider Sara Howe with Hello in February 2026. Despite the fanfare that often follows the royal family, the couple seems to prefer keeping their relationship lowkey. "They join in and they help and they talk," continued Howe, adding, "They're just lovely."
With that said, social media is still buzzing about Barron Trump and Princess Isabella of Denmark's hypothetical bond. Unsurprisingly, the results have been rather divisive. Of course, there are those who support the potential matchup. "He is handsome and smart, she is beautiful and smart Sounds like a great deal," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Meanwhile, a second user denounced the idea entirely. "That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction," they wrote, adding, "Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s." That said, knowing Donald Trump, he's probably Googling whether arranged marriages are still legal in the U.S. as we write this.