Mike Johnson's Awkward Posing Moments With Wife Kelly Scream Dull Marriage
Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, have been married for more than a quarter of a century, and that alone is honestly impressive. Their relationship is something of a rarity in politics, not least because they're in a covenant marriage, or a legal arrangement that binds them more strictly than most unions, with the option of divorce practically off the table. But that doesn't make things particularly exciting, as one would imagine, and for the most part, they go about their days just like any other couple. "I mean, we disagree. I can assure you," Kelly stressed in their cringey joint interview with Katie Miller on her podcast. "A man has to know his place," Mike, meanwhile, stressed. "She clearly is the boss. That's the secret to having a happy marriage." Uhm, sure.
However, "happy" isn't exactly the word we'd use to describe the couple based on their stiff body language, which honestly says a lot about their marriage. Mike's awkward posing moments in photos with his wife suggests they have less chemistry than a Fox News panel, despite their efforts to appear united. It's all there in the gestures.
Mike seems to forget his wife is just right there
In September 2025, Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly Johnson traveled with President Donald Trump to Glendale, Arizona for Charlie Kirk's memorial service. The Republican House speaker marked the somber trip by sharing an Instagram photo featuring himself and Kelly alongside Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz, his wife Lisa, and Jared Kushner.
Unlike Dr. Oz, who kept his wife close, as one would normally do, Mike posed without including his Kelly as if he forgot she existed! He positioned himself next to Lisa and Kushner so that his wife was left out of the main shot and lingering in the back. Honestly, rude!
The Johnsons aren't touchy
Meanwhile, in January 2025, Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson visited the vice president's Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C. for a casual get-together hosted by JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.
The Louisiana congressman shared a photo from the dinner, in which he stood next to his wife and JD, with his hands in his pockets and flashing his stiff, awkward smile. Once again, he had his back turned on Kelly instead of facing her and showing her affection like a normal husband. Is he really just that self-absorbed, or is Mike incapable of acting sweet around his wife? Hmm ...
Mike is always posing with his back to Kelly
At this point, it's obvious Mike Johnson doesn't enjoy taking pictures with his wife. In December 2025, he attended the 126th Annual Army-Navy Game in Baltimore, Maryland, with his wife Kelly and their two grown-up sons, Jack and Will.
A photo he shared on social media showed Mike with his body turned away from Kelly while hanging out with President Donald Trump and their children. Again, how rude! However, Kelly's smile suggests she's either unbothered by her husband's antics or has simply gotten used it. Either way, it is quite sad.
Mike's pained, awkward smile suggests he's not so comfortable
Even when Mike Johnson tries to act sweet, it doesn't always land. In May 2025, he and Kelly Johnson celebrated 26 years since they said "I do" in an intimate ceremony before their family and friends in 1999. The conservative speaker commemorated the milestone with a side-by-side of their wedding photo and a more recent shot of the pair at the White House.
Thankfully, this time, he finally had the sense to stand closer to his wife and even play the doting husband by wrapping an arm around Kelly. However, his tense, almost pained smile suggests he may not be so comfortable being openly affectionate.
Mike is super awkward in photos with Kelly
For Valentines' Day 2025, Mike Johnson posted an Instagram tribute to his wife featuring a throwback of their wedding and a lovely photo of the couple enjoying the scenic views in Lake Como, Italy. It was a gorgeous sunny day, and Kelly seemed in high spirits as she snapped a pic with her husband with this huge smile on her face. She looked stunning in that pink dress as well!
However, Mike seemed tense (as usual), with his body turned at an awkward angle and arms stiff at his sides, as if he didn't know what to do with himself. Somebody teach this guy how to pose like a normal human!
They love a good distance between them
Might we suggest getting a bit closer? At the 2025 Super Bowl, Mike, Kelly, and their kids Hannah, Abigail, and Will Johnson had a blast rubbing elbows with celebrities, news professionals, and President Donald Trump in their private stadium suite at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. On Instagram, the Republican congressman gave a glimpse of their family outing in a photo carousel from their fun-filled weekend.
Seen here with Tom Brady, Mike and Kelly stood with their youngest son in the middle instead of posing right next to each other. Elsewhere, they also kept their distance and refused to engage in a little PDA even if only for appearances' sake. Seriously! Would it have killed them to hold hands even for a sec? So much for having a "happy marriage."