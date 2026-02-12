Mike Johnson's Awkward Posing Moments With Wife Kelly Scream Dull Marriage

Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, have been married for more than a quarter of a century, and that alone is honestly impressive. Their relationship is something of a rarity in politics, not least because they're in a covenant marriage, or a legal arrangement that binds them more strictly than most unions, with the option of divorce practically off the table. But that doesn't make things particularly exciting, as one would imagine, and for the most part, they go about their days just like any other couple. "I mean, we disagree. I can assure you," Kelly stressed in their cringey joint interview with Katie Miller on her podcast. "A man has to know his place," Mike, meanwhile, stressed. "She clearly is the boss. That's the secret to having a happy marriage." Uhm, sure.

However, "happy" isn't exactly the word we'd use to describe the couple based on their stiff body language, which honestly says a lot about their marriage. Mike's awkward posing moments in photos with his wife suggests they have less chemistry than a Fox News panel, despite their efforts to appear united. It's all there in the gestures.