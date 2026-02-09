Trump Lets It Slip He Hate-Watched Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show In Fiery Diss

Turns out, President Donald Trump did watch the Super Bowl halftime show after all. After skipping this year's epic showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks due to travel concerns (his stated reason), Trump accidentally let it slip that he watched the show from home despite criticizing Bad Bunny as the wrong choice for the halftime show. Turning to his Truth Social platform on February 9, the controversial president ripped into the Puerto Rican singer in a lengthy post, calling his performance "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst, EVER" For someone who claimed he hasn't heard of the "Monaco" artist, he sure sounds like a real hater. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," wrote 47. (By the way, Benito did great.) "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

But it didn't stop there; Trump described Bad Bunny's act as "a slap in the face to our country" despite his positive messaging and proceeded to blame the media for giving it glowing reviews even though, in his view, "There is nothing inspirational about this mess." Classic Trump. He also called out the NFL for its "ridiculous" new kick-off rule before signing off with his name and "Make America Great Again" slogan.

But wait. Wasn't Trump supposed to tune in to Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show instead of Bad Bunny's act? On X, users couldn't resist pointing that out. "Thought he made it very clear that he isn't watching the Bad Bunny Halftime show," one user stressed. "So he watched the SB HALF TIME SHOW instead of the TP show?" another mockingly asked. "Kid Rock must be so disappointed."