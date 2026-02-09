Trump Lets It Slip He Hate-Watched Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show In Fiery Diss
Turns out, President Donald Trump did watch the Super Bowl halftime show after all. After skipping this year's epic showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks due to travel concerns (his stated reason), Trump accidentally let it slip that he watched the show from home despite criticizing Bad Bunny as the wrong choice for the halftime show. Turning to his Truth Social platform on February 9, the controversial president ripped into the Puerto Rican singer in a lengthy post, calling his performance "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst, EVER" For someone who claimed he hasn't heard of the "Monaco" artist, he sure sounds like a real hater. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," wrote 47. (By the way, Benito did great.) "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."
But it didn't stop there; Trump described Bad Bunny's act as "a slap in the face to our country" despite his positive messaging and proceeded to blame the media for giving it glowing reviews even though, in his view, "There is nothing inspirational about this mess." Classic Trump. He also called out the NFL for its "ridiculous" new kick-off rule before signing off with his name and "Make America Great Again" slogan.
But wait. Wasn't Trump supposed to tune in to Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show instead of Bad Bunny's act? On X, users couldn't resist pointing that out. "Thought he made it very clear that he isn't watching the Bad Bunny Halftime show," one user stressed. "So he watched the SB HALF TIME SHOW instead of the TP show?" another mockingly asked. "Kid Rock must be so disappointed."
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show sparked a MAGA backlash
Unfortunately for Donald Trump, his roast of Bad Bunny ended up largely backfiring as fans and celebrities rallied behind the Puerto Rican artist. However, his outrage over the halftime show performance shouldn't be totally surprising; when Bad Bunny was first announced to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show, the president quickly condemned the choice and pretended not to know who Bad Bunny was. "I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is." Trump claimed on NewsMax's "Greg Kelly Reports" back in October (via Entertainment Weekly). "I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy," he added. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous."
And he wasn't alone. Many other Republican officials and MAGA conservatives also slammed the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show. Among them were Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, who threatened that ICE agents would be present at the stadium to arrest illegal immigrants. But Bad Bunny wasn't scared. "I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show. I'm very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News," said the Grammy winner in response to the backlash during an episode of "Saturday Night Live." He then dedicated his performance to his fellow Latinos in his native Spanish language. Then, in English: "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."
Leading up to the Super Bowl, Trump continued to blast the NFL and Bad Bunny himself. Speaking to the New York Post before the weekend, the POTUS doubled down on his criticism of the so-called "King of Latin Trap," saying, "I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible." And to that, we say: how ironic.