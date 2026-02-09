The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At Super Bowl 2026
Super Bowl LX has come and gone, but luckily for the not-so-interested-in-sports-but-here-for-the-fashion among us, the pics will live on forever. Unfortunately for some of the stars in attendance, that might not be the best news, but it is what it is (insert shrugging emoji here). Kicking things off with former champion Travis Kelce; the Kansas City Chiefs star player arrived in a baggy suit, and TBH, that in itself wasn't a disaster.
If anything, we're kind of impressed that the super tall footballer (Travis Kelce is 6-foot-5, BTW) even managed to find something so oversized. However, the shirt he paired with the suit didn't feel nearly as sleek as the suit itself, and took the lewk from elevated to "Are your clothes just the wrong size?" The suit wasn't without incident, either. Pictured next to Jarrett Payton who was in a tailored jacket with a perfectly tied tie, it looked messy.
Naturally, though, Kelce was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to dodgy celebrity style at Super Bowl 2026.
Jay-Z gave off major dad vibes
Jay-Z's ensemble for Super Bowl LX comprised of a hoodie, baggy pants, sunglasses and Adidas gloves and, on paper, it sounds pretty cool. However, as a 50-something man accompanied by his daughters and a friend, the Roc Nation chairman ended up giving off major dad-trying-to-be-hip vibes (and it's only a matter of time before the stylish Blue Ivy Carter is rolling her eyes over his outfit choices). Granted, the iconic rapper isn't just any dad, he's a cool dad (and the man who chooses who plays the halftime show) but this gave us major dad vibes nonetheless.
Kim Kardashian threw it back to 2016
The year 2016 is really having a moment, so we probably shouldn't have been surprised when Kim Kardashian showed up to Super Bowl LX in a thick choker and off-the-shoulder jacket. Even so, we did have to doublecheck the dates just to be sure we were looking at the right pics. After all, there's a big difference between a reference and a re-wear, and she was wearing skinny pants, too (in the year of our lord 2026!?). As for what gave away that this was a current pic, new bae Lewis Hamilton, who never actually dated Kardashian's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, was with her.
Justin Bieber is going all in on the PJ-vibe
Maybe we should be grateful Justin Bieber showed up to the Super Bowl in actual clothes — after all, Bieber performed in his underwear at the Grammys — but we're not sure his baggy shirt and baggy satin pants combo was a lewk, or looked any less pajama-coded. Incidentally, a major trend to come out of 2016 was pajama-style dressing, so maybe this is his own take on the fashion revival. However, we'd like to point out that the pj dressing of yore was ultra sleek, where this baggy ensemble is more "My-actual-PJs-are-in-the-wash-so-I'll-grab-what-I-have-and-make-do."
Kendall Jenner may have regretted her ensemble
Circling back to the KarJenners Lewis Hamilton may or may not have dating history with, Kendall Jenner looked as though she'd outfit prepped for a vastly different climate than everyone else in attendance. Case in point: Her crop top, which the reality star also held on to tightly for much of the event. Perhaps a button had come undone and she was trying to keep everything together, or maybe she was feeling the chill and trying to stay warm, but either way, this one was a miss.
Leonardo DiCaprio is seriously committed to going incognito
Leonardo DiCaprio hides behind a mask as he's seen relaxing at the Super Bowlhttps://t.co/8NpY3TjPYA pic.twitter.com/yDgiBf8glO
— MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) February 9, 2026
Leonardo DiCaprio donned a boring black hoodie for Super Bowl LX, but that wasn't what got everyone talking. It was actually his accessories — a cap pulled down low and a COVID mask for good measure — which ended up doing the exact opposite of what the Oscar winner clearly intended to do: make headlines. While it's tragic that DiCaprio feels a need to completely hide himself in public, all the coverings only made the situation worse — though we guess we'll give him a point for color coordinating.
Jon Bon Jovi knew his after party look was boring
Jon Bon Jovi's look for the Super Bowl itself was bland, but fine. However, when he headed out to the after party the legendary rocker seemed to go by way of a time machine, somehow ending up in skinny jeans, a hoodie, and a brown leather jacket. Bon Jovi avoided the press on the red carpet, posing awkwardly for a second before waving photographers off, hands clasped. Our guess? The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer knew his lewk was outdated, and wanted to get away from the cameras ASAP.
Jon Hamm also went for dad-chic at the Super Bowl
Jay-Z wasn't the only star who went for dad chic at this year's Super Bowl: Actor Jon Hamm did, too. Granted, at least at the time of this writing, Hamm doesn't have children, but maybe this is his way of manifesting some. The "Mad Men" star's coordinated football jersey and sneakers, coupled with his dance moves, turned Hamm into a meme, with one Instagram user captioning their video of him: "When you chaperone the [school] dance." Well, if the shoe (and jersey) fits!