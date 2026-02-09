The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At Super Bowl 2026

Super Bowl LX has come and gone, but luckily for the not-so-interested-in-sports-but-here-for-the-fashion among us, the pics will live on forever. Unfortunately for some of the stars in attendance, that might not be the best news, but it is what it is (insert shrugging emoji here). Kicking things off with former champion Travis Kelce; the Kansas City Chiefs star player arrived in a baggy suit, and TBH, that in itself wasn't a disaster.

If anything, we're kind of impressed that the super tall footballer (Travis Kelce is 6-foot-5, BTW) even managed to find something so oversized. However, the shirt he paired with the suit didn't feel nearly as sleek as the suit itself, and took the lewk from elevated to "Are your clothes just the wrong size?" The suit wasn't without incident, either. Pictured next to Jarrett Payton who was in a tailored jacket with a perfectly tied tie, it looked messy.

Naturally, though, Kelce was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to dodgy celebrity style at Super Bowl 2026.