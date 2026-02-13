Kaitlan Collins Pulls Back The Curtain On Following Trump Around & It's Less Than Lavish

Kaitlan Collins' gig as CNN's chief White House correspondent is a big deal, but as she revealed in an interview with Heather McMahan, it's not always glamorous (and no, we're not just talking about all the times Donald Trump has gone beserk on Collins for not flattering his ego enough). During a February 2026 appearance on "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan," the reporter opened up about what it was really like following the commander-in-chief around, particularly when traveling overseas. "I think people think, on Air Force One, it's just like this glamorous lifestyle — and it is a huge privilege, to be clear. Like, I would never ever complain about it, because every time you get on you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm flying on Air Force One, this is amazing," she began. Even so, Collins acknowledged that there are some challenges; in particular, the sleep situation, or lack thereof.

"You're basically just napping periodically," the CNN stalwart confirmed of the setup, joking that her sleep ring couldn't quite handle it. "Anytime I would check my ring [...] it's truly like, 'WTF?' Like, it doesn't even know how to register the score, because it's like, 'Oh, you had a nice nap last night,'" she quipped. Collins added that Trump's absurd sleeping habits didn't exactly help matters, because she and the rest of the press pool have to avoid fully falling asleep in case he decides to address them. "It's like half-resting, because you don't want to fully close your eyes, because if the president comes back, you want to be able to ask questions and gaggle," she explained, also noting that there were countless times when everyone's food went cold because Trump showed up to talk mid-dinner.