Brutal Nicknames Blake Lively Will Never Be Able To Escape

While her personal style and acting prowess have earned her plenty of loyal fans, Blake Lively has also faced some major scandals, leading her to acquire an impressive list of nicknames that have stuck with her, for better or for worse.

As her legal proceedings with former collaborator Justin Baldoni continued into 2026, one unfortunate nickname started popping up online: "Snake Lively." It's Lively's bad luck that her first name rhymes with the reptile commonly associated with schemes and deceptive behavior, and people who aren't fans of Lively have taken to using the nickname while talking about her. On social media, fans keeping track of Lively and Baldoni's legal war commented on the recent settlement discussions, with one X user writing, "Snake Lively...I mean Blake Lively, arrives at the courthouse for settlement talks." It's certainly not a moniker someone wants if they're trying to win a court case about serious allegations of sexual harassment and more, but the ongoing lawsuit between the two public figures has led many fans online to pick a side.

There have been plenty of passionate debates about the situation, and people don't hold back when it comes to their opinion of Lively. Some fans also switched up the spelling of Lively's last name to "Liely," putting even more emphasis on how they feel about her allegations against Baldoni. But this is not her only negative nickname, as she received quite a few new ones as her debacle with Baldoni continued to unravel.