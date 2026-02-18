Brutal Nicknames Blake Lively Will Never Be Able To Escape
While her personal style and acting prowess have earned her plenty of loyal fans, Blake Lively has also faced some major scandals, leading her to acquire an impressive list of nicknames that have stuck with her, for better or for worse.
As her legal proceedings with former collaborator Justin Baldoni continued into 2026, one unfortunate nickname started popping up online: "Snake Lively." It's Lively's bad luck that her first name rhymes with the reptile commonly associated with schemes and deceptive behavior, and people who aren't fans of Lively have taken to using the nickname while talking about her. On social media, fans keeping track of Lively and Baldoni's legal war commented on the recent settlement discussions, with one X user writing, "Snake Lively...I mean Blake Lively, arrives at the courthouse for settlement talks." It's certainly not a moniker someone wants if they're trying to win a court case about serious allegations of sexual harassment and more, but the ongoing lawsuit between the two public figures has led many fans online to pick a side.
There have been plenty of passionate debates about the situation, and people don't hold back when it comes to their opinion of Lively. Some fans also switched up the spelling of Lively's last name to "Liely," putting even more emphasis on how they feel about her allegations against Baldoni. But this is not her only negative nickname, as she received quite a few new ones as her debacle with Baldoni continued to unravel.
Blake's lawsuit isn't doing her any favors
Blake Lively has racked up a few unpleasant nicknames over the years, and it seems like one person is behind multiple epithets that have stuck with her: gossip blogger Perez Hilton. While covering Lively's situation with Justin Baldoni, Hilton, with the help of some of his fans, came up with an array of nicknames for the actor, with a couple of standouts being "Subpoena Serena" and "Litigious Lively."
It's easy to understand the reasoning behind the latter nickname, as litigious means someone highly likely to use lawsuits to settle issues. Lively filed a civil lawsuit against Baldoni at the end of 2024, accusing him of creating a smear campaign to ruin her reputation after her allegations against him, according to The New York Times' reporting soon after the lawsuit was filed.
As for "Subpoena Serena," a fan suggested the nickname to Hilton, and it quickly stuck. The name refers to Lively's memorable character in the teen drama "Gossip Girl," Serena van der Woodsen, and how Lively sent subpoenas to a variety of vocal online critics, such as Candace Owens, movie producer Andy Signore, and Hilton. Hilton fought back against the subpoena in court, even asking fans for help with the legal battle, and in September 2025, Lively dropped the subpoena against him. Unfortunately for the actor, her legal drama with Baldoni isn't the only strike against her in her critics' eyes; Lively has also been called out by the internet for being rude. It looks like those rough nicknames might stick around for a long time.