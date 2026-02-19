This Is What Chip Gaines Typically Eats In A Day
Having made their home on a farm in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines have access to the freshest home-grown produce and eggs anyone could dream of. And they make great use of it. Joanna prioritizes homemade meals that highlight veggies from their garden. But Chip is a breakfast guy, and when he takes the reins in the kitchen, the Gaineses can expect an all-American breakfast complete with pancakes, eggs, and bacon.
Even when Chip isn't the one cooking, he still prioritizes protein in the morning. "Eggs, some type of meat, and something sweet — cinnamon rolls or pancakes," Joanna said of the former HGTV stars' first meal of the day on "Today" in 2016. Oh, and coffee. "Lots and lots of coffee," Chip added. How these items are served varies. However, there is one dish that he needs to have at least once a week, and it needs to be exactly the same: JoJo's Biscuit.
Chip has two every Saturday: one served with butter and strawberry jam, and the other with sausage gravy, paired with fried eggs over medium. "Every week he declares that it's the best breakfast he has ever had," Joanna writes in her "Magnolia Table" cookbook (via Food52). For lunch, Chip keeps it simple with a sandwich, preferably Joanna's egg salad. Then dinner is a hearty homemade meal that is often Southern-inspired. Sometimes that's chicken pot pie, other times it's chicken-fried steak. Occasionally, Joanna draws inspiration from her Korean and Lebanese heritages. Given the popularity of Joanna's cookbooks, we can assume Chip has a pretty enviable diet.
Chip Gaines despises a popular breakfast dish
Chip Gaines may embrace the quintessential American breakfast, but he isn't that open-minded about some of the new traditions that have made their way onto Americans' tables. Avocado toast? That's a no for him. In a 2018 episode of "Fixer Upper," Joanna Gaines was playing with the idea of adding the popular dish to the Magnolia Table menu, but Chip wasn't having it. "That's disgusting, babe — nobody wants avocado on their toast," he said (via Today). Wanting to settle the debate once and for all, he added the question to the restaurant's marquee. "Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no."
We're unsure how that poll turned out, but Joanna won the battle of the avocado toast and put it on the menu. That's not all, though. Chip also apparently despises juice. Yes, in general. "I don't like any juices," he said in the same episode (via The New York Times), trying smoothies that Joanna was testing. "I like bacon." Unsurprisingly, Magnolia Table's menu also includes juices. While Joanna likes to bring in some modern elements to her concoctions, Chip prefers to keep his diet traditional.
Just like he doesn't hide his love of bacon, Chip is also open about his appreciation of sweets. And with a wife who thinks of baking as her therapy time, he has plenty of opportunities to indulge. However, Chip has embarked on a fitness journey that shows he has learned to balance his love of grease and sugar with a healthier lifestyle. And if Chip's scruffy transformation is any indication, he isn't afraid of change.