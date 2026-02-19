This Is What Chip Gaines Typically Eats In A Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having made their home on a farm in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines have access to the freshest home-grown produce and eggs anyone could dream of. And they make great use of it. Joanna prioritizes homemade meals that highlight veggies from their garden. But Chip is a breakfast guy, and when he takes the reins in the kitchen, the Gaineses can expect an all-American breakfast complete with pancakes, eggs, and bacon.

Even when Chip isn't the one cooking, he still prioritizes protein in the morning. "Eggs, some type of meat, and something sweet — cinnamon rolls or pancakes," Joanna said of the former HGTV stars' first meal of the day on "Today" in 2016. Oh, and coffee. "Lots and lots of coffee," Chip added. How these items are served varies. However, there is one dish that he needs to have at least once a week, and it needs to be exactly the same: JoJo's Biscuit.

Chip has two every Saturday: one served with butter and strawberry jam, and the other with sausage gravy, paired with fried eggs over medium. "Every week he declares that it's the best breakfast he has ever had," Joanna writes in her "Magnolia Table" cookbook (via Food52). For lunch, Chip keeps it simple with a sandwich, preferably Joanna's egg salad. Then dinner is a hearty homemade meal that is often Southern-inspired. Sometimes that's chicken pot pie, other times it's chicken-fried steak. Occasionally, Joanna draws inspiration from her Korean and Lebanese heritages. Given the popularity of Joanna's cookbooks, we can assume Chip has a pretty enviable diet.