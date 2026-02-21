Jill Zarin May Have One Of The Worst Facelifts In MAGAland & Everyone's Noticing

Jill Zarin learned a valuable lesson about throwing stones in glass houses when a comment she made about one famous singer's "facelift" led netizens to call out her hypocrisy. After all, as online fans pointed out, she's one of the "Real Housewives" who looks almost nothing like they used to. February 2026 started out well for Zarin, who was confirmed to star in a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of New York" titled "The Golden Life." Only days later, however, Zarin posted a rant about Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl, which led to an avalanche of backlash.

On February 8, 2025, Zarin posted a video to her Instagram page where she denounced Bad Bunny's Spanish-language performance. "We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever," she said (via X), adding that the NFL had "sold out" and whining that there were "no white people in the entire thing." Zarin went on to mention Lady Gaga, apparently not realizing that she's white: "Lady Gaga got a facelift — I didn't recognize her! I literally had to Google her face to see who it was."

Zarin deleted the video shortly after posting it, but the damage was done. The blowback resulted in her being cut from the "Real Housewives" spinoff, which must have felt like déjà vu for Zarin. Remember, she was axed from "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2011.

Besides her MAGA-centric view of Bad Bunny's halftime show, fans were upset that Zarin shot a stray at Lady Gaga for allegedly going under the knife. "How is she gonna talk about Lady Gaga's face when she's out here looking like The Joker?" one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another tweeted, "You're one to talk about botched facelifts." This wasn't the only time Zarin was roasted for her facelift.