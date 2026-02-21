Jill Zarin May Have One Of The Worst Facelifts In MAGAland & Everyone's Noticing
Jill Zarin learned a valuable lesson about throwing stones in glass houses when a comment she made about one famous singer's "facelift" led netizens to call out her hypocrisy. After all, as online fans pointed out, she's one of the "Real Housewives" who looks almost nothing like they used to. February 2026 started out well for Zarin, who was confirmed to star in a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of New York" titled "The Golden Life." Only days later, however, Zarin posted a rant about Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga's performance at the Super Bowl, which led to an avalanche of backlash.
On February 8, 2025, Zarin posted a video to her Instagram page where she denounced Bad Bunny's Spanish-language performance. "We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever," she said (via X), adding that the NFL had "sold out" and whining that there were "no white people in the entire thing." Zarin went on to mention Lady Gaga, apparently not realizing that she's white: "Lady Gaga got a facelift — I didn't recognize her! I literally had to Google her face to see who it was."
Zarin deleted the video shortly after posting it, but the damage was done. The blowback resulted in her being cut from the "Real Housewives" spinoff, which must have felt like déjà vu for Zarin. Remember, she was axed from "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2011.
Besides her MAGA-centric view of Bad Bunny's halftime show, fans were upset that Zarin shot a stray at Lady Gaga for allegedly going under the knife. "How is she gonna talk about Lady Gaga's face when she's out here looking like The Joker?" one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another tweeted, "You're one to talk about botched facelifts." This wasn't the only time Zarin was roasted for her facelift.
Fans thought Jill Zarin looked unrecognizable
As mentioned by fans, it was ironic for Jill Zarin to roast Lady Gaga for appearing to have a facelift, given her own history. In June 2024, Zarin spoke openly about getting a facelift, fat transfer, and chin implant from Dr. Ira Savetsky — the husband of a fellow "Real Housewives" alum. Zarin gave fans insight into her recovery process in a post-surgery Instagram Reel. Netizens returned to the video after Zarin's critique of Lady Gaga, with people leaving comments such as, "Lady Gaga did it better." Another person wrote, "Girllll I don't want to hear ONE WORD from you about Lady Gaga's facelift."
That was likely not the only time Zarin had serious work done on her face. In October 2025, she posted a seemingly innocuous Instagram Reel of herself, which inadvertently made it clear that, in the list of "Real Housewives" whose looks have changed the most, Zarin sits near the top of the list. Even her fans on Instagram politely noted how different she seemed after possible plastic surgery. "Wow— that does not even look like your face anymore. Not bad, just an entirely different face," one wrote, with another adding, "I'm watching RHONY from the beginning...you look fab in this but I honestly didn't recognize you."
Of course, people were a little crueler on X, where the clip was shared. The Twitterati eviscerated Zarin for going overboard with the cosmetic procedures, with one person joking, "[T]hat s*** is going to snapback so fiercely in 3 months she's going to look like a basset hound." Another person opined, "[O]h my god that surgeon put his foot on the back of Jill Zarin's neck and yanked her so hard she became Heather McDonald." Zarin probably wishes she were McDonald, or anyone else, at this point.