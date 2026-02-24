Robert Redford's Kids Have Lived Incredibly Tragic Lives

As the children of an iconic Hollywood star, one would be forgiven for thinking Robert Redford's kids grew up living lavish lives. However, they also experienced a number of devastating deaths — and sadly for the family, because of their father's fame, they weren't always able to go through it privately.

Though many know that Robert shared several kids with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, what some might not realize is that the first of their children died as an infant. Scott Anthony Redford, born when Robert was 21 and Van Wagenen 20, died at just 2-and-a-half months old of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Speaking to Esquire about the heartbreaking loss in 2017, the actor shared that it had had a profound impact on his and Van Wagenen's lives and that it likely affected him in ways he wasn't even fully aware of. "We had to deal with it. We had to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed," he told the outlet. Robert also pointed out that because of how young he and Van Wagenen had been at the time, neither was "equipped to deal with it."

Of course, one tool that can be used to deal with such a traumatic experience is therapy, and in his Esquire interview, the Oscar winner confirmed that he had tried it. Unfortunately for Robert, however, it wasn't as effective as he might have hoped. "It never worked out. I tried a while back, two or three times. I found myself trying to psychoanalyze the analyst," he admitted. Heartbreakingly, Robert's surviving children grew up in the shadow of a brother they'd never known's passing — and it wouldn't be the last tragedy they experienced.