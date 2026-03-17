Kyle Peters: Meet Kristi Noem's Controversial, MAGA Son-In-Law

Think Kristi Noem is the only member of the fam to court controversy? Think again, because her son-in-law Kyle Peters is pretty controversial himself ... and not just because, y'know, dead animals.

If you don't know anything about Kyle, a quick scroll through his Instagram is all it takes to know he's a hunting enthusiast. Amongst snaps with his wife — Kristi's makeup-challenged daughter Kassidy Noem Peters — and their three kids, his feed is filled with pics of him and his (gulp) trophies. And you better believe his mother-in-law's detractors have been quick to point out the parallels between him and the former secretary of Homeland Security. One picture shows three dead coyotes strung upside down alongside him and his daughter Addie Peters, along with the caption, "'Daddy, I don't like coyotes because they hurt our baby deer' Same here, baby girl, same here. Nice little Sunday morning with my sidekick." In response, many Instagram commenters called to mind the scandalous story of Kristi killing her own puppy, with one quipping, "Haha love of dog killing runs in the blood." Others pointed out that it was amusing Kyle was so concerned about deer when he seemed to enjoy killing them himself. "You mean the same deer you kill afterwards?" a critic asked.

It's worth noting that Kyle and Kristi have bonded over their love of hunting (shocker), and the former governor has even posted gushy IG captions about how much she loves hunting with him. "I've never met someone so excited to take people hunting and work so hard to help them be successful — and get so excited for them! We have had the most fun on trips, enjoying horses, complaining about politics, and loving our little ones," she wrote. Complaining about politics isn't where they've left it, though.