Taylor Swift Has Seemingly Added More Botox To Her Already Frozen Face

Looks like it's time for Taylor Swift to ease up on the injections. The singer has sparked a fresh round of plastic surgery rumors after making a surprise appearance with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles. She attended the ceremony in a custom green Wiederhoeft corset and skirt with matching slingback heels from Jimmy Choo and her signature bangs, of course. But it was Swift's stiff, puffy face that had people talking; has she gone overboard with Botox?

taylor swift is the queen of botox https://t.co/QiBIKXDriR pic.twitter.com/xjql4ioe7c — taylor swift 🧡 (@swiftiefor3v3r) March 27, 2026

"Taylor swift is the queen of botox," an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote alongside a zoomed-up photo of Swift sporting tight, round cheeks. "The Tortured Botox Face," someone else posted, while others noted she's starting to look like Joan Rivers. Not everyone thought she looked terrible, however, over on Reddit, many agreed Swift actually served face on the red carpet. "This is lowkey the best she's looked in years, she looks so fresh faced here," one user opined, to which someone replied, "I agree – looks like the aggressive botox she got last fall has finally unclenched itself from her brow so she's looking less Spocky. And laid off whatever was making her look overfilled."

For years, the Grammy winner has been the subject of plastic surgery speculation, including, but not limited to, rhinoplasty, upper blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, and even breast augmentation. She hasn't uttered a peep about those allegations, though fans and experts alike have continued to scrutinize every big or small tweak in her appearance. In 2025, after appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" to talk about her engagement and the widely successful "Eras" tour, a plastic surgeon gave her expert opinion on TikTok and said Swift didn't appear to have undergone any major surgery. However, Boston's Dr. Emily Long says she likely uses Botox and fillers.