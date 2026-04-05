Taylor Swift Has Seemingly Added More Botox To Her Already Frozen Face
Looks like it's time for Taylor Swift to ease up on the injections. The singer has sparked a fresh round of plastic surgery rumors after making a surprise appearance with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles. She attended the ceremony in a custom green Wiederhoeft corset and skirt with matching slingback heels from Jimmy Choo and her signature bangs, of course. But it was Swift's stiff, puffy face that had people talking; has she gone overboard with Botox?
taylor swift is the queen of botox https://t.co/QiBIKXDriR pic.twitter.com/xjql4ioe7c
— taylor swift 🧡 (@swiftiefor3v3r) March 27, 2026
"Taylor swift is the queen of botox," an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote alongside a zoomed-up photo of Swift sporting tight, round cheeks. "The Tortured Botox Face," someone else posted, while others noted she's starting to look like Joan Rivers. Not everyone thought she looked terrible, however, over on Reddit, many agreed Swift actually served face on the red carpet. "This is lowkey the best she's looked in years, she looks so fresh faced here," one user opined, to which someone replied, "I agree – looks like the aggressive botox she got last fall has finally unclenched itself from her brow so she's looking less Spocky. And laid off whatever was making her look overfilled."
For years, the Grammy winner has been the subject of plastic surgery speculation, including, but not limited to, rhinoplasty, upper blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, and even breast augmentation. She hasn't uttered a peep about those allegations, though fans and experts alike have continued to scrutinize every big or small tweak in her appearance. In 2025, after appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" to talk about her engagement and the widely successful "Eras" tour, a plastic surgeon gave her expert opinion on TikTok and said Swift didn't appear to have undergone any major surgery. However, Boston's Dr. Emily Long says she likely uses Botox and fillers.
Taylor Swift hasn't spilled the tea on her beauty habits
Taylor Swift's face transformation is wild to see in side-by-side photos. In an interview with Nicki Swift about Swift's facial changes, the board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger agreed with Dr. Emily Long's analysis and claimed her face isn't indicative of cosmetic work (at least anything major). "It does not seem likely she has undergone surgery on her upper eyelids," Dr. Weniger observed, noting that makeup and lighting can change how a person looks on camera. He nevertheless agreed she may have gotten minor enhancements along the way, especially around her brow and forehead area. "She most likely has used Botox to address her brow position and elevate it," Dr. Weniger added.
Although no one really knows for sure. While a lot has been said about Swift's apparent obsession with Botox and fillers, she isn't likely to spill the tea on her beauty habits, especially where plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements are involved (unlike these celebrities). Even on the rare occasions she talks about her skincare routine, Swift likes to keep things a little mysterious on purpose. "I use whatever is around, really," the superstar told Allure in 2011. "I'll go to the drugstore and just get makeup removal pads, facial scrubs (that I always forget to use). The one thing I do daily is [I] put on night cream every morning before I put on my make up, and at night before I go to bed." But which night cream? She didn't say which brands she actually uses, but did mention, "Sometimes I forget to wash off my makeup. Okay — almost all the time." Maybe she's worried about the backlash she could get, or maybe she's just having fun keeping us guessing. Whatever the case, she looks ah-mazing.