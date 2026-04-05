Footage Of Trump's Greasy Hat Hair After Golfing Will Haunt Your Dreams

Donald Trump is known for going makeup-free while golfing, and it seems that laissez-faire approach extends to his hair, too. Case in point: the greasy post-golf 'do he was filmed rocking during a March 2026 visit to Trump International in West Palm Beach.

Okay, so we will give the president some snaps for rocking a hat on the golf course itself. After all, sun protection is always a must, and if there's one way to avoid a sunburnt hairline on top of a bronzer blunder, a cap is a good way to go about it. However, a quick touch-up in the bathroom post-game never hurt anybody, and in Trump's case, a little comb action after removing said hat would have served him well.

It's possible the former reality star felt the same way, because while we have no doubts he loved walking into a room of rapturous applause and even a few standing ovations (ICYMI, he has been captured gesturing for patrons at Mar-a-Lago to cheer before walking into brunch), one detail in his body language hinted at him feeling just a tad self-conscious. That was his move to smooth the back of his hair down as he made his way through the Grill Room. Then again, it's possible he was deflecting from the snub he received from the man seated in front of his table, who notably did not stand, and clapped almost imperceptibly while holding his phone (tea!). Either way, we're almost grateful there was some kind of attempt at fixing the mess ... but that doesn't mean it won't still haunt our dreams.