Footage Of Trump's Greasy Hat Hair After Golfing Will Haunt Your Dreams
Donald Trump is known for going makeup-free while golfing, and it seems that laissez-faire approach extends to his hair, too. Case in point: the greasy post-golf 'do he was filmed rocking during a March 2026 visit to Trump International in West Palm Beach.
Okay, so we will give the president some snaps for rocking a hat on the golf course itself. After all, sun protection is always a must, and if there's one way to avoid a sunburnt hairline on top of a bronzer blunder, a cap is a good way to go about it. However, a quick touch-up in the bathroom post-game never hurt anybody, and in Trump's case, a little comb action after removing said hat would have served him well.
It's possible the former reality star felt the same way, because while we have no doubts he loved walking into a room of rapturous applause and even a few standing ovations (ICYMI, he has been captured gesturing for patrons at Mar-a-Lago to cheer before walking into brunch), one detail in his body language hinted at him feeling just a tad self-conscious. That was his move to smooth the back of his hair down as he made his way through the Grill Room. Then again, it's possible he was deflecting from the snub he received from the man seated in front of his table, who notably did not stand, and clapped almost imperceptibly while holding his phone (tea!). Either way, we're almost grateful there was some kind of attempt at fixing the mess ... but that doesn't mean it won't still haunt our dreams.
Donald Trump had another hair mishap around the time of his golf outing
It's worth noting that Donald Trump's golf hat-induced situation wasn't his only bad hair day in the month o' March. Unfortunately for the president, he was also the subject of some very unflattering pics when he visited Graceland (and his noticeable hair thinning had us all shook up ... ooh-ooh.)
As it would at his West Palm Beach golf resort, Trump's hair was very much on the greasy side, but far from being completely slicked back, there were also a few portions that looked fluffier. According to didtrumpgolftoday.com, he hadn't spent the morning on the golf course, so it's tough to say just why it looked as though he'd been in a hot hat in the sun before showing up to Elvis Presley's digs. Then again, there is a possibility he'd sported a MAGA (or "Trump Was Right About Everything") hat in the hours leading up to it. Either way, we're certainly not shocked that members of the media didn't go out of their way to hide his faux pas. After all, after a spectacularly awkward greeting of the press, he did go on to insult them (and throw a dig at Graceland's popularity as well), telling the museum's curators, "Well, you're getting a lot of publicity with all these — you have all the fake news media here. Look at this. I mean, do you ever see so much?" (via C-SPAN). He then went on to ask, "Did Elvis get treated better than me? Because with me, it's fake news."
Maybe Trump's hair was hat-related, or maybe some not-so-flattering lighting played a part. Or, maybe Trump's hair is just perennially a mess. Who's to say?