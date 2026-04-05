Karoline Leavitt's Glamorous Sister-In-Law Kara Leavitt Is A Blonde Bombshell

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has two older brothers, Michael and Joe Leavitt. As the only girl, she missed out on having a sister to share closets or trade secrets with. But, through Karoline's sister-in-law, and Michael's wife, Kara Leavitt, she experienced having that kind of connection she never had as a kid. Although, that isn't to say the Trump staffer didn't cherish growing up with Michael and Joe. "I would be remiss if I didn't mention my brothers; they had a lot to do with my fortitude and toughness as well and were both tremendous athletes in their own rights," Karoline proudly told Derry News when talking about her family. "I could be president and they'll still treat me like their little sister. I love that and I hope it never changes."

Like Karoline and many others in the MAGA world, Kara is white and blonde. She officially joined the family upon marrying Michael in 2022, and together, they have two kids. They share sons Jackson and Michael Jr., Michael's eldest child with ex-girlfriend Bruna Caroline Ferreira (who made headlines in 2025 after being detained by ICE agents and facing possible deportation to Brazil). The White House press secretary described her brother's wedding as "one of the happiest days of my life" on Instagram. "Celebrating my brother marrying the woman of his dreams and finally getting the sister I always prayed for!" Karoline gushed. The feeling was clearly mutual for Kara, who wrote back, "Love having you in my life, and you are the best auntie to the boys."