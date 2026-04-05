Karoline Leavitt's Glamorous Sister-In-Law Kara Leavitt Is A Blonde Bombshell
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has two older brothers, Michael and Joe Leavitt. As the only girl, she missed out on having a sister to share closets or trade secrets with. But, through Karoline's sister-in-law, and Michael's wife, Kara Leavitt, she experienced having that kind of connection she never had as a kid. Although, that isn't to say the Trump staffer didn't cherish growing up with Michael and Joe. "I would be remiss if I didn't mention my brothers; they had a lot to do with my fortitude and toughness as well and were both tremendous athletes in their own rights," Karoline proudly told Derry News when talking about her family. "I could be president and they'll still treat me like their little sister. I love that and I hope it never changes."
Like Karoline and many others in the MAGA world, Kara is white and blonde. She officially joined the family upon marrying Michael in 2022, and together, they have two kids. They share sons Jackson and Michael Jr., Michael's eldest child with ex-girlfriend Bruna Caroline Ferreira (who made headlines in 2025 after being detained by ICE agents and facing possible deportation to Brazil). The White House press secretary described her brother's wedding as "one of the happiest days of my life" on Instagram. "Celebrating my brother marrying the woman of his dreams and finally getting the sister I always prayed for!" Karoline gushed. The feeling was clearly mutual for Kara, who wrote back, "Love having you in my life, and you are the best auntie to the boys."
Kara Leavitt is also a Republican
As it stands, little is known about Karoline Leavitt's gorgeous sister-in-law except what can be gleaned from her social media. According to her Facebook bio, Kara Leavitt (née Lesiczka) works as either a medical practitioner or a staffer at a private hospital in New Hampshire, where she lives with Michael Leavitt and their two children. Kara is a Republican (no surprise there) and proudly supports President Donald Trump, according to both an Instagram post and a TikTok she shared expressing her admiration for him. Kara regularly shares snippets of her life on Instagram, where she has over 5,800 followers. She's also super close to her sister-in-law. On Karoline's 28th birthday, Kara penned a sweet little note for her on Instagram alongside photos from the White House press secretary's birthday trip with her girls. "Happy Birthday @karolineleavitt," Kara wrote. "You're the best Auntie, Mom & friend! We love you!!"
She also attended the Trump staffer's baby shower in March 2026, as Karoline and her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, prepared to welcome their second child, a daughter, in the spring (the happy couple are already parents to a baby boy named Niko). Clad in a pink pleated dress, Kara turned heads as she posed for a group photo with a very pregnant Karoline and their other sister-in-law, Tam Leavitt (she married Joe Leavitt in August 2024). "Surrounded by resilient, beautiful, and powerful women," Kara captioned her post. Karoline sweetly replied, "Love you my beautiful sister."