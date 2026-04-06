Pics Of Erika Kirk's Bedazzled Wedding Dress Scream Pageant Queen

Erika Kirk looked more like a pageant queen than a bride during her wedding to late husband and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. When the couple tied the knot in Arizona on May 8, 2021, Erika donned a sparkly and frilly dress that looked youthful and gaudy, fitted with an unusual see-through portion around the knees. Even Erika's killer legs couldn't distract from her most tacky outfits, and this dress was no exception.

In an Instagram post made by photographer Brenna Heater on June 6, 2021, Erika was pictured in the highly contentious wedding dress with her friends. "We got cleaned up and dressed up last night to attend the wedding celebration of a dear friend and her new husband," the friend captioned the post. "This couple is going places, mark my words. They're doing great things for our great country! Congratulations, Erika and Charlie!!"

To celebrate Valentine's Day in 2025, which would be the couple's last together, Charlie posted a throwback photo from their wedding with Erika wearing the dress. "Happy Valentine's Day @mrserikakirk. I am grateful for your love and belief in me everyday — especially today," Charlie captioned the Instagram post. "Not the best wedding gown choice !!" one passionate user commented on the photograph. "ridiculous! Frivolous. See through. Void of class and character. Completely inappropriate! As is that dress!" another user agreed in a sub-comment. "did she forget to put on her bridal gown over the underslip?" one user asked. While the dress was definitely a questionable choice, some praised the unique style on Charlie's throwback post. "That is the most beautiful, unique wedding dress I've ever seen," one user commented. "Beautiful couple and I love her dress," another echoed.