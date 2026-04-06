Pics Of Erika Kirk's Bedazzled Wedding Dress Scream Pageant Queen
Erika Kirk looked more like a pageant queen than a bride during her wedding to late husband and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. When the couple tied the knot in Arizona on May 8, 2021, Erika donned a sparkly and frilly dress that looked youthful and gaudy, fitted with an unusual see-through portion around the knees. Even Erika's killer legs couldn't distract from her most tacky outfits, and this dress was no exception.
In an Instagram post made by photographer Brenna Heater on June 6, 2021, Erika was pictured in the highly contentious wedding dress with her friends. "We got cleaned up and dressed up last night to attend the wedding celebration of a dear friend and her new husband," the friend captioned the post. "This couple is going places, mark my words. They're doing great things for our great country! Congratulations, Erika and Charlie!!"
To celebrate Valentine's Day in 2025, which would be the couple's last together, Charlie posted a throwback photo from their wedding with Erika wearing the dress. "Happy Valentine's Day @mrserikakirk. I am grateful for your love and belief in me everyday — especially today," Charlie captioned the Instagram post. "Not the best wedding gown choice !!" one passionate user commented on the photograph. "ridiculous! Frivolous. See through. Void of class and character. Completely inappropriate! As is that dress!" another user agreed in a sub-comment. "did she forget to put on her bridal gown over the underslip?" one user asked. While the dress was definitely a questionable choice, some praised the unique style on Charlie's throwback post. "That is the most beautiful, unique wedding dress I've ever seen," one user commented. "Beautiful couple and I love her dress," another echoed.
Erika Kirk's wedding dress is giving prom queen
Erika Kirk's wedding gown was fashioned more like a prom dress worn by teenagers trying to impress each other in high school. While Erika often confuses MAGA events for a beauty pageant, this dress lacked the sophistication and elegance many expect for wedding attire. However, Erika shared wedding photos of an alternative dress on Instagram that displayed the classier style others were hoping for. This dress included straps and a large, flowy bottom portion. Erika seemed to only wear the alternative dress for the photoshoot, opting for the more controversial dress for her actual wedding day.
Three years after Erika committed to her wedding dress, she took to Instagram in February 2024 to express that the dress was not the focal point of their wedding. "three years ago today I said 'yes to the dress' with my Mama," she said in the Instagram caption. "Our wedding was very intimate ... no bridesmaids, no groomsman. If you're newly engaged and feeling the rush and pressure of preparing for the "big day". Slow down. It's one day; yes it marks a new chapter of life. Yes, it symbolizes a special covenant between you, your husband and the Lord. But remember it's the days afterward that matter more. Reframe your mindset. Don't stress over the flowers or linens."
Given the eyebrow-raising details about Erika's lavish lifestyle, some users praised the long, elegant gown that ditched the rhinestones for a sleeker look. "Such a gorgeous dress, one of my favorites I've ever seen!" a user commented. However, some questioned if the dress was even real. "Why does the wedding photo on slide 4 look like AI," one user asked.