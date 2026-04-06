Throwback Videos Of Bryon Noem Praising Kristi Have Aged Like Sour Milk
Bryon Noem became the face of MAGA's latest scandal after the Daily Mail reported on his secret habit of crossdressing and exchanging messages with adult models. This surprising news raised questions about the health of Bryon's marriage to former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which was already full of red flags because of her alleged affair with Trump ally Corey Lewandowski. It's also inspired people to look over the couple's past interactions to identify any potential cracks in the facade. Bryon's old social media posts, for example, position him as a doting husband, even as other things went on behind the scenes. Considering everything that's gone on, they haven't aged well at all.
On August 29, 2020, Bryon slipped in a little random Kristi praise after flaunting his knowledge of bible verses outside of a gym. "Have a great day, it's a beautiful day here in Pierce, South Dakota. I'm just gonna go see my wife, cause I like her a lot," he said in an Instagram video. Two days earlier, Bryon heaped on more compliments when discussing a speech Kristi had given the day prior. "Hey, I just wanna say how proud I am of my wife for the speech last night," he said, adding, "She's awesome, amazing in every way, uh, classy, and articulate. I mean, so good. So, um, just wanna say that I'm proud of her."
Revisiting those Instagram posts today is especially awkward, since the comment sections are filled with people bringing up Bryon's crossdressing in sarcastic and humiliating ways. "Lmao the hypocrisyyyy," commented one person, with another just adding, "Girl no." Another summed it up well: "This hits differently now."
How much did Kristi Noem know about Bryon's secrets?
Kristi Noem's first public statement about Bryon Noem's scandal suggested she was in the dark about her husband's secret life. However, insiders who spoke with the Daily Mail have claimed that she's long known about his online habits. "I have been hearing he was a cross-dresser since last year and that she was telling people about it — we assumed to justify her affair," revealed one insider. However, not everyone was prepared for the extent of Bryon's activities. "I've heard people say Bryon dresses up in women's clothes, but I didn't imagine something this reckless," they said, adding. 'This certainly wasn't on my bingo card."
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who exited the network in 2017, also believes that Kristi knew more than she's revealed. "I've heard that it was, like, bitter women in the big-breasted world who were blackmailing him for money, who weren't getting paid, so that they came out with it," she said during an episode of "The Nerve," before repeating a more popular rumor. "I also heard that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it to engender sympathy for her, because she took such a beating getting fired, in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair — allegedly, reportedly. And she wanted people to know, 'Hello, this is what I'm dealing with.'"