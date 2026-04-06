Throwback Videos Of Bryon Noem Praising Kristi Have Aged Like Sour Milk

Bryon Noem became the face of MAGA's latest scandal after the Daily Mail reported on his secret habit of crossdressing and exchanging messages with adult models. This surprising news raised questions about the health of Bryon's marriage to former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which was already full of red flags because of her alleged affair with Trump ally Corey Lewandowski. It's also inspired people to look over the couple's past interactions to identify any potential cracks in the facade. Bryon's old social media posts, for example, position him as a doting husband, even as other things went on behind the scenes. Considering everything that's gone on, they haven't aged well at all.

On August 29, 2020, Bryon slipped in a little random Kristi praise after flaunting his knowledge of bible verses outside of a gym. "Have a great day, it's a beautiful day here in Pierce, South Dakota. I'm just gonna go see my wife, cause I like her a lot," he said in an Instagram video. Two days earlier, Bryon heaped on more compliments when discussing a speech Kristi had given the day prior. "Hey, I just wanna say how proud I am of my wife for the speech last night," he said, adding, "She's awesome, amazing in every way, uh, classy, and articulate. I mean, so good. So, um, just wanna say that I'm proud of her."

Revisiting those Instagram posts today is especially awkward, since the comment sections are filled with people bringing up Bryon's crossdressing in sarcastic and humiliating ways. "Lmao the hypocrisyyyy," commented one person, with another just adding, "Girl no." Another summed it up well: "This hits differently now."