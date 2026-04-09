Sydney Sweeney's Latest Look Is Giving Erika Kirk 2.0 And No One's Impressed
Did Sydney Sweeney just pull an Erika Kirk? The actor graced the red carpet premiere for Season 3 of "Euphoria" in Los Angeles in a look that many social media users felt was decidedly MAGA-coded. Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit show, and who has been nicknamed "MAGA Barbie" due to her political leanings (she's a registered Republican), wore a vintage Pierre Cardin dress with Effy jewelry and sparkly pointed-toe heels. Her dress featured a corseted bodice and a bow belt with a bat-like cape that draped elegantly over her shoulders.
For Sweeney's glam, she styled her blonde hair in long, beachy waves similar to how Charlie Kirk's wife wears hers. Indeed, viewers thought the look was very Erika-esque. "I see she got a piece of erika kirk couture," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, remarked of her ensemble. Another noticed how the polarizing celebrity seems to have the same eyes. Others claimed Sydney Sweeney was serving Mar-a-Lago realness. "She look like erika karoline kirk leavitt," one such user quipped of the actor. "It's giving Mar-a-Lago," another stressed. "It's giving Kimberly Guilfoyle. It's giving Lauren Sanchez. It's giving no real stylist will work with you."
For years, the "Anyone But You" star has been at the center of speculation over her rumored MAGA ties. At the "Euphoria" premiere, sources claimed that she and co-star Zendaya avoided each other on the red carpet due to tension surrounding their opposing political views. "It's not like they have had a big bust-up, but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd," an insider dished to The Sun. "Their politics are wildly different. It's a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn't want to be associated with a Trump supporter."
Sydney Sweeney has steered clear of talking politics publicly
Sydney Sweeney has been careful to distance herself from politics entirely, despite facing tons of backsplash surrounding her presumed views. In an interview with Cosmopolitan about her widely criticized American Eagle jeans ad, which President Donald Trump creepily thought was great, Sweeney refused to confirm her stance when asked how she feels about being labeled "MAGA Barbie." "I've never been here to talk about politics," the actor stressed. "I've always been here to make art." Sweeney reckons her silence has been twisted and weaponized against her, arguing, "Because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can't control that."
It's something the "Reality" star has admittedly struggled to navigate in the current climate. "I'm not a hateful person. If I say, 'That's not true,' they'll come at me like, 'You're just saying that to look better.' There's no winning," she explained. "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am [...] I know what I stand for." But will Sweeney ever open up about her views? The "White Lotus" star clarified that, as an actor, she believes her job is to tell stories and not let her politics interfere with her work. "I'm not a political person. I'm in the arts," she reasoned. "I'm not here to speak on politics. That's not an area I've ever even imagined getting into."
Sure. But Sweeney's refusal to talk politics says a lot on its own, and has only drawn even more backlash from fans. As one user argued on Reddit, "Being 'non-political' is a right-wing position." Another Redditor decried her as "a spineless coward."