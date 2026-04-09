Sydney Sweeney's Latest Look Is Giving Erika Kirk 2.0 And No One's Impressed

Did Sydney Sweeney just pull an Erika Kirk? The actor graced the red carpet premiere for Season 3 of "Euphoria" in Los Angeles in a look that many social media users felt was decidedly MAGA-coded. Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit show, and who has been nicknamed "MAGA Barbie" due to her political leanings (she's a registered Republican), wore a vintage Pierre Cardin dress with Effy jewelry and sparkly pointed-toe heels. Her dress featured a corseted bodice and a bow belt with a bat-like cape that draped elegantly over her shoulders.

For Sweeney's glam, she styled her blonde hair in long, beachy waves similar to how Charlie Kirk's wife wears hers. Indeed, viewers thought the look was very Erika-esque. "I see she got a piece of erika kirk couture," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, remarked of her ensemble. Another noticed how the polarizing celebrity seems to have the same eyes. Others claimed Sydney Sweeney was serving Mar-a-Lago realness. "She look like erika karoline kirk leavitt," one such user quipped of the actor. "It's giving Mar-a-Lago," another stressed. "It's giving Kimberly Guilfoyle. It's giving Lauren Sanchez. It's giving no real stylist will work with you."

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For years, the "Anyone But You" star has been at the center of speculation over her rumored MAGA ties. At the "Euphoria" premiere, sources claimed that she and co-star Zendaya avoided each other on the red carpet due to tension surrounding their opposing political views. "It's not like they have had a big bust-up, but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd," an insider dished to The Sun. "Their politics are wildly different. It's a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn't want to be associated with a Trump supporter."