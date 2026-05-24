John Mahoney & Kelsey Grammer's Age Gap On Frasier Might Throw You Off

For 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, John Mahoney and Kelsey Grammer played father and son on the popular sitcom "Frasier." However, the duo seemed unlikely to have had that relationship in real life. Born on June 20, 1940, Mahoney was around 53 when the show aired, while Grammer, born on February 21, 1955, was 38. That means Mahoney was just 14 years older than his onscreen son. That's definitely not big enough of an age gap to represent the father-and-son dynamic between Frasier and Martin Crane portrayed on the show.

We aren't the only ones surprised to learn about the small age difference between the two "Frasier" cast members. In a 2025 Reddit discussion, social media users shared their thoughts on the matter, suggesting that Mahoney's hair was in part responsible for making the audience believe the father-son relationship was possible. "Mahoney is like Steve Martin — he looks older bc of grey hair, but his face is kinda young, he didn't have many wrinkles etc.," a Redditor argued.

Others pointed out that people in the past looked older at younger ages compared to today's standards. "Its like when you see these posts about high schoolers in the 90's vs now, and yes, kids look much younger now. I've also seen photos off set of John Mulaney during that time, and he does look older than his years for the most part," another user noted. But the age difference in real life didn't keep the relationship between Frasier and Martin from blending into their off-screen dynamics.