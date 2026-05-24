John Mahoney & Kelsey Grammer's Age Gap On Frasier Might Throw You Off
For 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, John Mahoney and Kelsey Grammer played father and son on the popular sitcom "Frasier." However, the duo seemed unlikely to have had that relationship in real life. Born on June 20, 1940, Mahoney was around 53 when the show aired, while Grammer, born on February 21, 1955, was 38. That means Mahoney was just 14 years older than his onscreen son. That's definitely not big enough of an age gap to represent the father-and-son dynamic between Frasier and Martin Crane portrayed on the show.
We aren't the only ones surprised to learn about the small age difference between the two "Frasier" cast members. In a 2025 Reddit discussion, social media users shared their thoughts on the matter, suggesting that Mahoney's hair was in part responsible for making the audience believe the father-son relationship was possible. "Mahoney is like Steve Martin — he looks older bc of grey hair, but his face is kinda young, he didn't have many wrinkles etc.," a Redditor argued.
Others pointed out that people in the past looked older at younger ages compared to today's standards. "Its like when you see these posts about high schoolers in the 90's vs now, and yes, kids look much younger now. I've also seen photos off set of John Mulaney during that time, and he does look older than his years for the most part," another user noted. But the age difference in real life didn't keep the relationship between Frasier and Martin from blending into their off-screen dynamics.
Despite their small age gap, John Mahoney and Kelsey Grammer shared a father-son bond
Even though John Mahoney wasn't that much older than Kelsey Grammer, he still acted like a father figure to his onscreen son behind the scenes. Grammer has experienced plenty of tragedies, including growing up without a father. He was raised by his maternal grandfather, who died when he was 12. He then reconnected with his father, who was killed a year later amid violence spurred by Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in April 1968.
Mahoney filled those shoes. "[During] the time we spent together, the 11 years we spent together, I got an understanding of what it might be like to have had a father," Grammer said on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in January 2020, also pointing out the meaningful relationship he had with David Hyde Pierce, his onscreen younger brother. When Mahoney died at age 77 in 2018, Grammer grieved as if he had lost a family member, pointing to the father-son bond they had shared. "John actually played my father longer than I knew my own father, so he was more like my dad," he said on "The Talk" (via People).
Grammer has always been grateful to have experienced what a regular family felt like through his costars. "It was an interesting thing that we got to explore what it would have been like to have those relationships ... I miss him," he said. Years after his death, Mahoney continue to have an impact on his onscreen son. "I miss him madly," Grammer said on "The Talk" in 2023 (via The Wrap).