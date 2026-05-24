What '70s Femme Fatale Charlotte Rampling Looks Like Now

Charlotte Rampling shot to prominence during the Swinging Sixties, a cultural movement rooted in London that promoted a modern, fresh take on fashion, music, and the arts during the economic boom of postwar England. She turned 80 in 2026 and continues to look amazing. But on her own terms, as the 2025 picture below proves. We aren't surprised. After all, she had been on her own unique path from the beginning. Even though she started as a model at age 16 in the early '60s, Rampling soon enough demonstrated a knack for acting. She was a movie star by the '70s.

Rampling turned into a femme fatale thanks to Italian arthouse films like "The Damned" and "The Night Porter," but she didn't let those roles define her. She proved her acting skills went well beyond the typecast, seamlessly transitioning into more mature characters. In 1980, she starred in Woody Allen's comedy-drama "Stardust Memories" and started a new chapter of her career. While many '70s idols have disappeared from Hollywood, Rampling never lost momentum. Later in her career, she continued to put out meaningful work, racking up awards and nominations along the way.

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Her performance in the 2015 film "45 Years" earned her first Oscar nod, placing her among Hollywood's elite. And Rampling did it all her own way, without losing her convictions. As the picture above from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival shows, the actor has embraced her age and natural appearance while continuing to make daring fashion choices that point to her early modeling career in the Swinging Sixties.