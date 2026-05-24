What '70s Femme Fatale Charlotte Rampling Looks Like Now
Charlotte Rampling shot to prominence during the Swinging Sixties, a cultural movement rooted in London that promoted a modern, fresh take on fashion, music, and the arts during the economic boom of postwar England. She turned 80 in 2026 and continues to look amazing. But on her own terms, as the 2025 picture below proves. We aren't surprised. After all, she had been on her own unique path from the beginning. Even though she started as a model at age 16 in the early '60s, Rampling soon enough demonstrated a knack for acting. She was a movie star by the '70s.
Rampling turned into a femme fatale thanks to Italian arthouse films like "The Damned" and "The Night Porter," but she didn't let those roles define her. She proved her acting skills went well beyond the typecast, seamlessly transitioning into more mature characters. In 1980, she starred in Woody Allen's comedy-drama "Stardust Memories" and started a new chapter of her career. While many '70s idols have disappeared from Hollywood, Rampling never lost momentum. Later in her career, she continued to put out meaningful work, racking up awards and nominations along the way.
Her performance in the 2015 film "45 Years" earned her first Oscar nod, placing her among Hollywood's elite. And Rampling did it all her own way, without losing her convictions. As the picture above from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival shows, the actor has embraced her age and natural appearance while continuing to make daring fashion choices that point to her early modeling career in the Swinging Sixties.
Charlotte Rampling has spoken out against ageism in showbiz
Charlotte Rampling may have made a name for herself as a beauty icon in the '60s and '70s, but she allowed that to stay in the past as she embraced aging gracefully and snagging mature roles later in her career. And throughout the process, she made sure to speak out against what she perceives to be an ageist culture that the entertainment industry is steeped in. "When we start looking a bit tired and old, we're put out to grass," she said in a 2012 interview with That's Not My Age.
Rampling believes she was able to continue to snag strong roles as she aged because she stayed relatively on the fringes of Hollywood, dabbling in mainstream productions like "Dexter" and "Dune" while continuing to focus on European films. "I can fight it more because I'm not in the system," she said. In a way, she knows her unique career path gave her the freedom to age in the spotlight, a right she believes has been denied to many female actors who followed a more traditional path. "I haven't really conformed to a system. I tend to shy away from them," she told The Wrap in 2015.
Rampling didn't want to undergo a cosmetic transformation so common among celebrities, choosing to be herself at any age. "I choose not to [feel anxiety about getting older]," she told British Vogue in 2024. Instead, she simply acknowledges that she doesn't look the same when she sees herself on the screen. "I only look different because I'm now in a different part of my life," she continued.