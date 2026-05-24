Gayle King's Ex-Husband Gave Her A Cruel Ultimatum And She's Still 'Bitter' At Him

While Gayle King and her ex-husband, William Bumpus, got divorced decades ago in 1993, the TV personality still has some strong feelings about their past relationship, and with good reason. She revealed in a May 2026 interview that Bumpus reportedly forced her to make an emotional decision in their relationship that still affects her now.

King opened up about her untold truth during an interview with the co-founder and CEO of the dog food company The Farmer's Dog, Jonathan Regev, for "CBS Mornings." The brand partnered with King's best friend, Oprah Winfrey, for a special miniseries called "Life is Better with Dogs," which led to the interview on the morning show. During the conversation, King told Regev, "I love that you are calling this series 'Life is Better with Dogs,' because my ex-husband didn't like dogs."

"As a matter of fact, I had to get rid of my dog — which should have been a clue. Shouldn't it have been a clue?" she said, joking that the situation should have been a red flag in the relationship. King added, "I'm still a little bitter!" Clearly, she's a lover of dogs. Throughout the interview, she praised the animals, saying of people's relationships with dogs, "They don't care what you do or how you do it, they just unconditionally love you."