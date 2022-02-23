Britney Spears' Mention Of Kate Beckinsale In Scathing Rant Has Twitter In A Tailspin

Speaking her truth! Now that Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, the "Oops I Did it Again" pop star isn't holding back on what has happened to her in the past.

Back in November, Spears officially became freed from her conservatorship, after 13 years, and was allowed to live an autonomous life. The pop star was first put under the conservatorship back in 2008 to protect her while she worked through mental health struggles, and possibly substance abuse, per the The New York Times. But after the #FreeBritney movement took the world by storm on social media — and documentaries shining a light on Spears' life were released — the "Toxic" hitmaker became free.

And now, the singer is setting the record straight and re-writing the narrative surrounding her life. For example, since her freedom, the pop star has continuously called out those involved in the conservatorship – even including her sister. And now Spears is not only calling out the company that played a role in her conservatorship, but a famous actor who apparently sat in on one of the meetings that Spears says almost "killed" her, causing a major stir amongst fans.