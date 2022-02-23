Britney Spears' Mention Of Kate Beckinsale In Scathing Rant Has Twitter In A Tailspin
Speaking her truth! Now that Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, the "Oops I Did it Again" pop star isn't holding back on what has happened to her in the past.
Back in November, Spears officially became freed from her conservatorship, after 13 years, and was allowed to live an autonomous life. The pop star was first put under the conservatorship back in 2008 to protect her while she worked through mental health struggles, and possibly substance abuse, per the The New York Times. But after the #FreeBritney movement took the world by storm on social media — and documentaries shining a light on Spears' life were released — the "Toxic" hitmaker became free.
And now, the singer is setting the record straight and re-writing the narrative surrounding her life. For example, since her freedom, the pop star has continuously called out those involved in the conservatorship – even including her sister. And now Spears is not only calling out the company that played a role in her conservatorship, but a famous actor who apparently sat in on one of the meetings that Spears says almost "killed" her, causing a major stir amongst fans.
Where Kate Beckinsale fits into Britney Spears' conservatorship is confusing fans
Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears is letting everyone know she isn't letting those who forced her into the conservatorship off easy — and that includes her former management Tri Star and actor Kate Beckinsale.
Posting the quote, "Your self-respect has to be stronger than your feelings" on Instagram, the pop star went on a now-deleted rant explaining a lunch she had with managers Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill while under her conservatorship — that apparently had Kate Beckinsale in attendance. "They sucked up to me... I think they were trying to kill me... I still to this very day believe that's EXACTLY what they were trying to do ... but not a d*** thing was wrong with me and I didn't die!!!!" Spears wrote.
While Spears is speaking her truth, fans are encouraging the pop star to do so, even if they are confused about how Beckinsale fits into the story. "Someone fluent in Britney please explain how Kate Beckinsale fits into all this," one fan asked online. Another added, attempting to clear up the explanation, "I don't think Britney was dragging Kate Beckinsale. I think she was just letting Lou and Robin know she remembers every detail of that day," to which another said this is Spears trying to help other artists. "Britney mentions that Kate Beckinsale was at the Tri Star office," they wrote. "Hopefully, Kate and any other clients drop Lou Taylor before she can abuse anyone else!"