The Tragic Death Of Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows

Racer Ryan Fellows, who was best-known for appearing on "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America," died on August 7 while filming for the show. Near the end of one of his nine scheduled races for the day, Fellows lost control of the Nissan 240z he was driving, per TMZ. The car rolled several times and caught fire, and unfortunately those on the scene were unable to rescue him from the crash.

Once the news of the racer's untimely death was announced, the official Twitter account for the Discovery series sent condolences. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss," the "Street Outlaws" account tweeted. That prompted responses from fans of Fellows who tuned in to see his exploits. "Sorry to hear the awful news, they're are [sic] crazy/great drivers, but Ryan was the one that made you want to watch him more and more," one viewer wrote. "That's the rush we take as racers! Praying for the family!" another added.

Fellows was survived by his family including his wife Liz, and their two children, Josiah and Olivia. A GoFundMe was created to raise money for the family following his passing. The crash that ultimately cost him his life was not Fellows's first frightening incident while filming for the reality show, either.