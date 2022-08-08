The Tragic Death Of Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows
Racer Ryan Fellows, who was best-known for appearing on "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America," died on August 7 while filming for the show. Near the end of one of his nine scheduled races for the day, Fellows lost control of the Nissan 240z he was driving, per TMZ. The car rolled several times and caught fire, and unfortunately those on the scene were unable to rescue him from the crash.
Once the news of the racer's untimely death was announced, the official Twitter account for the Discovery series sent condolences. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss," the "Street Outlaws" account tweeted. That prompted responses from fans of Fellows who tuned in to see his exploits. "Sorry to hear the awful news, they're are [sic] crazy/great drivers, but Ryan was the one that made you want to watch him more and more," one viewer wrote. "That's the rush we take as racers! Praying for the family!" another added.
Fellows was survived by his family including his wife Liz, and their two children, Josiah and Olivia. A GoFundMe was created to raise money for the family following his passing. The crash that ultimately cost him his life was not Fellows's first frightening incident while filming for the reality show, either.
Ryan Fellows lived for racing
On April 26, Ryan Fellows uploaded photos from a drag race to his Instagram account that showed the racer's car enveloped in smoke during a racing session. "Can't wait to get back out there and race again," the "Street Outlaws" star wrote in the caption. A couple months later, in June, Fellows uploaded a video to YouTube that documented a long trek he made to participate in a racing event. "We go racing in Georgia and things go bad," was the text that appeared across the screen at the opening of the video. During the clip, Fellows opened up about the tribulations involved in traveling to the high octane events. "Things we do to go racing, I mean geez. People might say we're crazy," he said to the camera while filming himself.
During an episode of "Street Outlaws: Memphis" that aired in 2021, Fellows was behind the wheel of a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan with a price tag of $300,000. "The Lambo is a car you'd never expect to drag race ... we decided to put it on the street and see if we could drag with it," he told cameras before the race. Unfortunately, Fellows's Lamborghini lost control while racing against a Nissan GT-R, and the car was seen swerving on the track. "I feel like I could've caught him, but as soon as I clicked second ... it was just about to go off into the desert," Fellows said over footage of the car losing control.