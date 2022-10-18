Charli D'Amelio Gets Vulnerable About Her Mental Health On DWTS

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has had anxiety from a very young age, and in 2020, she opened up about how it's impacted her throughout her life. "I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade," she said on Avani Gregg's Facebook Watch show "Here For It." "This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn't want to talk about it."

D'Amelio's anxiety only heightened when her TikTok videos went viral and skyrocketed her into instant fame. Hulu's "The D'Amelio Show" further highlights her life as a social media influencer at a young age, as she's balancing being famous, receiving countless hate comments, and her daily life. She even mentioned that it has been difficult to find a therapist who truly understands what she's going through as one of the most popular teenagers in the world.

In a September interview with People, the TikTok star opened up about learning how to deal with her anxiety, specifically with blocking out the hate comments. "I don't know about everyone else, but I don't really look at that stuff anymore," she said. She mentioned she's starting to grasp the reality that the hate comments don't go away, so it's up to her to control what it does and how she feels. And now, D'Amelio has used dance to tell her story.