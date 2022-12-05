Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Despite their high-profile status, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seem to enjoy keeping their relationship very low-key. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times (via Elle), Pattinson explained why the two choose not to share too much of their love with the world. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better," the "Twilight" actor said. "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Despite keeping everything behind closed doors, that hasn't stopped the couple's relationship from occasionally making front page news. In 2020, headlines suggested they were thinking about getting engaged to one another. However, an inside source told E! News that even though an element of this might be true, they weren't planning a wedding. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," they said, adding, "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

As of December, Pattinson and Waterhouse have not revealed an engagement or that they have walked down the aisle. But they did just make their red carpet debut after years of being together, and fans can't get enough.