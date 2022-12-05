Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Despite their high-profile status, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seem to enjoy keeping their relationship very low-key. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times (via Elle), Pattinson explained why the two choose not to share too much of their love with the world. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better," the "Twilight" actor said. "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."
Despite keeping everything behind closed doors, that hasn't stopped the couple's relationship from occasionally making front page news. In 2020, headlines suggested they were thinking about getting engaged to one another. However, an inside source told E! News that even though an element of this might be true, they weren't planning a wedding. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," they said, adding, "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."
As of December, Pattinson and Waterhouse have not revealed an engagement or that they have walked down the aisle. But they did just make their red carpet debut after years of being together, and fans can't get enough.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made a fashionable red carpet debut
The time has come for actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse to make their red carpet debut — and the wait was worth it! As reported by People, the couple made an appearance at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt on December 3 and looked nothing short of stylish. As seen in the snapshot above, Waterhouse stunned in a floor-length, Mauve dress that featured long, sheer sleeves and frills. To complete her look, she opted for black heels. Pattinson looked smart for the occasion, wearing a blazer and matching pants. The "High Life" actor paired the ensemble with a gray turtleneck and black shoes.
Known for keeping their relationship fairly mysterious, it comes as no surprise that fans were hyped over their red carpet debut on social media. "I want what suki waterhouse and robert pattinson have," one user wrote. "They look so good, I'm so happy for them," another person shared. "I've never wanted to be in a throuple so bad before," a third fan remarked.