The Tragic Death Of Three 6 Mafia's Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell
Rapper Lola Mitchell, who went by "Gangsta Boo," died on January 1, per TMZ. She was 43. The musician was a member of the iconic group Three 6 Mafia and its founder, DJ Paul, shared a photo of her on Instagram to break the news. Several other musical artists commented and shared their grief and condolences. Lil Jon wrote, "MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO," with a crying emoji. "REST WELL [QUEEN]." Rapper Duke Deuce wrote, "Long Live The Queen," followed by a crown and heart emoji. Cuban rapper La Goony Chonga commented, "nooooo not lola," with a crying emoji. "im in literal [tears] she was such a real one. RIP to the queen."
Diamond P also expressed heartbreak at the news. "Hurt is definitely an understatement right now ... I'm going to miss our conversations and texts ... prayers to Boo and her entire family [DJ Paul] love you fam," she wrote. As of this writing, the cause of Mitchell's death is unknown, FOX 13 Memphis noted.
Gangsta Boo said that music was 'just fun'
Three 6 Mafia was formed in 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee, with founding members DJ Paul, Lord Infamous, and Juicy J, per The U.S. Sun, but other members quickly joined the burgeoning hip-hop group, including Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, and the late Koopsta Knicca.
Even though she ended up becoming a solo artist, Lola Mitchell was happy to give credit to the artists who helped her get her feet off the ground. In an interview with i-D in 2014, she said male fans loved and respected her, largely because she was such a familiar voice in Three 6 Mafia. "I think it's from being from the land of Three 6," she said. "Coming behind Juicy J and DJ Paul, it definitely helped. I cannot lie no matter what's happened, Juicy J and DJ Paul, Three 6 Mafia helped [mold] Gangsta Boo — not character, but brand in a sense where I was heard so many times on songs with them."
She went on to collaborate with major names like rapper Gucci Mane and Latto. While Mitchell had a career that spanned over twenty years, the rapper said she never took it too seriously. "I don't care about anything unless it's my immediate family, my money, and my boyfriend at the time," she told i-D. "I just look at this music s**t as just fun."