The Tragic Death Of Three 6 Mafia's Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

Three 6 Mafia was formed in 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee, with founding members DJ Paul, Lord Infamous, and Juicy J, per The U.S. Sun, but other members quickly joined the burgeoning hip-hop group, including Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, and the late Koopsta Knicca.

Even though she ended up becoming a solo artist, Lola Mitchell was happy to give credit to the artists who helped her get her feet off the ground. In an interview with i-D in 2014, she said male fans loved and respected her, largely because she was such a familiar voice in Three 6 Mafia. "I think it's from being from the land of Three 6," she said. "Coming behind Juicy J and DJ Paul, it definitely helped. I cannot lie no matter what's happened, Juicy J and DJ Paul, Three 6 Mafia helped [mold] Gangsta Boo — not character, but brand in a sense where I was heard so many times on songs with them."

She went on to collaborate with major names like rapper Gucci Mane and Latto. While Mitchell had a career that spanned over twenty years, the rapper said she never took it too seriously. "I don't care about anything unless it's my immediate family, my money, and my boyfriend at the time," she told i-D. "I just look at this music s**t as just fun."