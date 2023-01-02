The Tragic Death Of Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White

On January 1, Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire announced that his brother and fellow bandmate had died. "Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!" he announced on Instagram. Verdine continued, adding that Fred was a "child protegé" who had gold records by the time he was 16 years old.

"But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!" Verdine added. He concluded by thanking fans for their support and told Fred, "Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!"

Fellow musicians were saddened by the news of Fred's death. "Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power," Lenny Kravitz wrote. The band Chicago shared, "So very sad. Truly sorry to hear this." With such a beloved member of Earth, Wind & Fire gone, many will miss the contributions Fred made to the popular band.