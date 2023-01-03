The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Uche Nwaneri

While Uche Nwaneri first made a name for himself as a professional football player in the NFL playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he made it clear upon retiring from the gridiron that his time in the spotlight wasn't over yet. Case in point: his YouTube channel, aptly titled "The Observant Lineman," wherein he and other former NFL players provided commentary on games and various topics as they related to football and other professional sports.

"My observations are gonna be, you know, pretty hot. I'm gonna have some hot takes about what's going on in the football world. Don't expect anything but the straight-up on the real, on the one hundred as they say," he explained during his first video for the channel. "You're gonna get my honest observations, and you're gonna get my honest opinions. You may not necessarily agree with them, and that's fine. You know, there's no reason to get upset about somebody not agreeing with you," he carefully added. "But I'm gonna give you as much as I can and be as straight up with you as possible when it comes to the going ons in the football world," he vowed. And that he did.

"Very special man. Always sharp commentary. He will be missed. D***, just hard to believe. Way too soon. I'm grieving for his family," one Twitter user penned. RIP, Uche Nwaneri.