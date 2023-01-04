Why Tiger Woods Always Wears A Red Shirt On The Final Day Of A Tournament

Tiger Woods: perhaps the greatest and most troubled golfer of all time. The golf champ is equally well known for his formidable swing as he is for his bad behavior. Even the most fair-weather fans will remember how Woods' reputation went up in flames in 2009 when he was caught having an affair. Police were called to his Florida home after Woods crashed his car while fighting with his wife, who had recently found out about his unfaithfulness.

Woods apologized and went to rehab. Since then, he's gotten divorced and tried to revamp his public image. However, the mistakes from his past are never far behind. In 2021, Woods' former mistress took part in a documentary examining his career and divulged intimate details about their relationship. As if that weren't enough, Woods has also been plagued by injuries that have taken him out of the game. Even so, Woods has persevered and, as of 2023, has no plans to retire. In fact, he's already stated that he'll be playing the circuit this year, albeit in a more chill way, per EuroSport.

How does he keep playing so well – despite the personal drama and injuries? The real answer probably has something to do with a combination of practice and sheer determination, but Woods might also say it has something to do with his famous red shirt.