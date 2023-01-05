Colin Hanks Discusses Growing Up When Father Tom Hanks Was A Struggling Actor

Tom Hanks is easily one of the most recognized actors on the planet. While many know a lot about Tom's movies, very few know about his private life with his family.

Plenty of people would be shocked to discover that the movie star was married not once but twice, per Hello Magazine. Tom married Samantha Lewis in 1978, and during their marriage, they welcomed two children, Colin and Elizabeth. The couple divorced in 1987, and he later found love with fellow actor Rita Wilson. The two married and had an additional two children, Chester ("Chet") and Truman.

In the past, Colin has talked about what it has been like to grow up with a father like Tom, per Uproxx. Specifically, he shared what it was like following his father's footsteps to become an actor. He said, "I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being the son of Tom Hanks] wasn't as big a deal as it is ... that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person ... and that doesn't happen." While navigating his career, Colin felt the mounting pressure of having such a successful dad.

Colin has been able to make a name for himself after starring in several hit films, per IMDb. However, Colin's upbringing with Tom saw more difficulties than just being in his father's shadow.