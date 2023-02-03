Nick Carter Has Choice Words For His Accusers In Fiery New Court Filing
This article contains descriptions of sexual assault allegations.
In a year that included the unexpected death of brother Aaron Carter, troubling allegations emerged in December 2022 that Nick Carter had raped an underage fan decades ago. In a lawsuit filed last December, Shannon Ruth alleged that in 2001, the Backstreet Boys star lured her onto his tour bus following a concert, gave her an alcoholic drink he claimed contained only cranberry juice, and sexually assaulted her at 17 years old, per People. Filing her suit against Carter in conjunction with three other unnamed accusers, Ruth also claimed during a press conference that she had contracted HPV through the alleged assault, per Page Six. "Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me," Ruth said during an emotional address to the press.
As Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, told Page Six at the time, they believed that Ruth had been "manipulated into making false allegations about Nick," especially as the allegations "have changed repeatedly and materially over time." In a statement released through Holtz, the singer called Ruth's claims "about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago ... not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."
Two months later, the "Backstreet's Back" singer has taken his protests of the assault claims further — and filed his own legal action against his accusers.
Nick Carter claims his accusers are after fame and money
Nick Carter has officially countersued Shannon Ruth — and another woman, Melissa Schuman — for their accusations that he sexually assaulted them. Per a copy of the countersuit obtained by People, Carter is claiming that the two women are capitalizing on the #MeToo movement in a five-year plan to "defame and vilify" him for fame and money. According to Carter, Schuman's father coached a "vulnerable and highly impressionable" Ruth, who has autism, in order to inflate his daughter's claims of Carter raping her in 2017. Furthermore, the singer's counter-filing claims that the two women's accusations have cost him over $2.3 million in business losses so far.
In an exclusive statement to Page Six, Ruth's attorney Mark J. Boskovich responded to Carter's countersuit by noting, "Why should Nick Carter be believed with his long history of abusing females? A jury will weigh the evidence and decide." Meanwhile, Carter's own attorney, Michael Holtz, maintained his client's innocence to the outlet against what he called "a malicious and long-running conspiracy." Holtz told Page Six that the women's allegations were part of a "calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation."
With Carter prepared to battle the accusations, Holtz said his client looked forward to "setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).