Nick Carter Has Choice Words For His Accusers In Fiery New Court Filing

This article contains descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

In a year that included the unexpected death of brother Aaron Carter, troubling allegations emerged in December 2022 that Nick Carter had raped an underage fan decades ago. In a lawsuit filed last December, Shannon Ruth alleged that in 2001, the Backstreet Boys star lured her onto his tour bus following a concert, gave her an alcoholic drink he claimed contained only cranberry juice, and sexually assaulted her at 17 years old, per People. Filing her suit against Carter in conjunction with three other unnamed accusers, Ruth also claimed during a press conference that she had contracted HPV through the alleged assault, per Page Six. "Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me," Ruth said during an emotional address to the press.

As Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, told Page Six at the time, they believed that Ruth had been "manipulated into making false allegations about Nick," especially as the allegations "have changed repeatedly and materially over time." In a statement released through Holtz, the singer called Ruth's claims "about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago ... not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."

Two months later, the "Backstreet's Back" singer has taken his protests of the assault claims further — and filed his own legal action against his accusers.