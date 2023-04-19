Cara Delevingne Had A Close Relationship With Karl Lagerfeld Before His Death

On February 19, 2019, the fashion industry lost an icon. Karl Lagerfeld, longtime creative director of the luxury fashion brand Chanel, died after suffering complications from pancreatic cancer. Expectedly, the tragic news of his death was met with an outpouring of love and tributes from stars from across the entertainment industry. "So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP," Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned designer wrote. Similarly, Italian designer Donatella Versace of the Versace brand took to social media to pay her last respects to Lagerfeld. "Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni [Versace, her brother] and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration," she penned.

Outside of his many colleagues in the fashion industry, Lagerfeld also had a close relationship with some of the models he worked with over the years. "Karl was my magic dust; he transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style, and survival in the fashion business. I will be eternally grateful to him," former model Claudia Schiffer once told W Magazine of the late designer.

But while his relationship with Schiffer might have eventually fallen apart, Lagerfeld's friendship with Cara Delevingne, another of his favorite muses, lasted till the very end. And yes, it was more than just fashion!