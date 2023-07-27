Clues We Have About DeuxMoi's Real Identity
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware by now of the popular Instagram gossip account known as DeuxMoi, wherein anyone and everyone can submit stories about celebrities they've spotted out in the wild. Think: "Gossip Girl" if "Gossip Girl" was reporting on high-profile celebs instead of preppy rich kids on the Upper East Side. And just like in "Gossip Girl," the identity of DeuxMoi has someway, somehow managed to remain a secret. "I think it's partly my personality and partly I truly believe if you want something like this, a new media and brand, in order for it to be successful, it needs to be about that and not about me," the mysterious woman behind the site told Daily Mail in December 2022. "I'm not trying to be mysterious. I'm not trying to be "Gossip Girl." From a business standpoint, people told me very early on I am making the right decision."
Alas, just because she wants to remain a mystery doesn't mean everyone else is on board with maintaining her anonymity. In fact, many have made it a top priority to expose her identity once and for all. So who is she? Here are some clues we have about DeuxMoi's real identity.
Deux Moi possibly worked in the fashion industry
As it turns out, DeuxMoi's account started as a fashion and lifestyle blog. "I took this account. It was an account that was a defunct account that started in 2013 as sort of like a fashion lifestyle blog account," the mystery woman revealed during an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about how the famous brand got its start. According to DeuxMoi, at the time, the account only had "about 35,000 followers" — small potatoes compared to its current 1.9 million followers. And while she doesn't outright say that it was her Instagram account to begin with, it's hard to imagine that she could take a so-called "defunct account" and suddenly make it her own. That said, it's probably safe to deduce that she dabbled in the fashion industry herself before becoming the internet's very own "Gossip Girl."
But that's not all. Freelance journalist and editor Brian Feldman penned an exposé titled "DeuxMoi's Digital Trail" in 2022, in which he alleged that the account was first founded by two women: fashion entrepreneur Meggie Kempner and model Melissa Lovallo. It should be noted, however, that DeuxMoi outright denied the claim. "The names that have come up are not associated with the account at this time," she told Vanity Fair.
Still, just because we might not know who DeuxMoi is, doesn't mean we don't know where she rests her head at night...
DeuxMoi lives in New York City
As fate would have it, DeuxMoi lives in New York City — just like the fictional and elusive character on The CW's "Gossip Girl." In August 2021, she dished to Gotham Magazine about her favorite places to dine in the Empire City, including Pastis, Kawa Sushi, Charlie Bird, Raoul's, and Le Crocodile. But that's not all. She also opened up to Cosmopolitan about an instance wherein she was legitimately worried that she would be outed while eating at the NYC hotspot Carbone.
And in November 2022, she even told Thrillist readers all of the places in NYC where they could expect to spot a celebrity or two out in the wild. "I think that if someone wants to spot a celebrity, they just really have to be alert and keep their eyes open because they're probably passing a celebrity on the street," she told the publication. "If you've lived here your whole life and you've never seen a celeb, of course you have, you just didn't notice."
And there ya have it, folks. While she's willing to divulge her whereabouts, her actual identity is one secret she'll never tell. Xoxo!